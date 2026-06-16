MML Investors Services LLC Boosts Position in Citigroup Inc. $C

MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C - Free Report) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 365,461 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 28,696 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC's holdings in Citigroup were worth $42,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 92.2% during the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 319 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. High Note Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 107.7% during the fourth quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 270 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Entrust Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.72% of the company's stock.

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Citigroup Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of C stock opened at $141.18 on Tuesday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $127.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.47. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.95 and a 1-year high of $143.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Citigroup (NYSE:C - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $24.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.96 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 9.35%.Citigroup's quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 10.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 7th that allows the company to repurchase $30.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 13.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. Citigroup's dividend payout ratio is currently 29.74%.

Citigroup News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Citigroup this week:

Positive Sentiment: Citigroup’s CFO reportedly outlined revenue growth expectations above analyst forecasts, while the bank’s push into blockchain-based trading for private equity has reinforced optimism about its long-term growth opportunities.

Citigroup’s CFO reportedly outlined revenue growth expectations above analyst forecasts, while the bank’s push into blockchain-based trading for private equity has reinforced optimism about its long-term growth opportunities. Positive Sentiment: Jim Cramer said he was “very bullish” on Citigroup, adding to upbeat sentiment around the stock and the leadership team. Article: Jim Cramer on Citigroup: “Very Bullish”

Jim Cramer said he was “very bullish” on Citigroup, adding to upbeat sentiment around the stock and the leadership team. Positive Sentiment: Citigroup completed the sale of its Polish consumer banking business, marking the final exit from its non-core international consumer banking operations and signaling continued progress on simplification and capital focus. Article: C Sheds Polish Arm, Marks Final Exit From Nore-Core Consumer Business

Citigroup completed the sale of its Polish consumer banking business, marking the final exit from its non-core international consumer banking operations and signaling continued progress on simplification and capital focus. Positive Sentiment: Market commentary noted that Citigroup has been showing strong momentum, with investors rotating toward defensive financials and some trade structures targeting further upside while limiting downside risk. Article: Bullish Spread Targets Citigroup Stock Momentum With Limited Risk

Market commentary noted that Citigroup has been showing strong momentum, with investors rotating toward defensive financials and some trade structures targeting further upside while limiting downside risk. Neutral Sentiment: Citi was also mentioned in broader financial-news coverage, including a comparison of bank stocks and a note that Jane Fraser remains a highly visible industry leader. These items may support the stock’s profile, but they are less direct catalysts.

Citi was also mentioned in broader financial-news coverage, including a comparison of bank stocks and a note that Jane Fraser remains a highly visible industry leader. These items may support the stock’s profile, but they are less direct catalysts. Negative Sentiment: One Citi research note cut Brent crude forecasts, which could be a modest headwind for energy-related trading and macro expectations, though the impact on Citigroup shares appears limited. Article: Citi cuts Brent forecasts as U.S.-Iran MoU points to Strait of Hormuz flow normalization

Insider Transactions at Citigroup

In other news, insider Edward Skyler sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.41, for a total value of $3,285,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 182,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,919,511.02. This trade represents a 12.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Cunningham Dugan sold 2,117 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total value of $265,260.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 12,194 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,527,908.20. This trade represents a 14.79% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on C shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Citigroup from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and set a $145.00 target price (up from $125.00) on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Wall Street Zen raised Citigroup from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Citigroup from $131.00 to $135.50 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Citigroup from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $137.62.

Get Our Latest Report on Citigroup

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc is a global financial services company headquartered in New York City with roots tracing back to the City Bank of New York, founded in 1812. The modern Citigroup was created through the 1998 merger of Citicorp and Travelers Group and has since operated as a diversified bank holding company that provides a broad range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments and institutions worldwide.

Citi's principal businesses include retail and commercial banking, credit card and consumer lending products, wealth management and private banking, and a full suite of institutional services.

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