MML Investors Services LLC Has $55.61 Million Stock Holdings in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 285,316 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after acquiring an additional 26,179 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC's holdings in Oracle were worth $55,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 76.9% in the third quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 115 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. bought a new position in Oracle during the third quarter worth about $35,000. HFM Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 290.9% during the fourth quarter. HFM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Basepoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total value of $2,642,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,429 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $604,155.51. This trade represents a 81.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 40.90% of the company's stock.

Oracle Trading Up 4.3%

NYSE:ORCL opened at $192.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $185.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.12. Oracle Corporation has a 52 week low of $134.57 and a 52 week high of $345.72. The firm has a market cap of $552.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.65.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.15. Oracle had a net margin of 25.37% and a return on equity of 56.43%. The company had revenue of $19.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. Oracle's quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Oracle has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 1.720-1.760 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 8.050-8.050 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Oracle Corporation will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Oracle's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORCL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $284.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Oracle from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and cut their price target for the company from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $268.27.

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More Oracle News

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

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