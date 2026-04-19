Moelis & Company $MC Shares Sold by Tributary Capital Management LLC

Tributary Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC - Free Report) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 369,765 shares of the asset manager's stock after selling 27,035 shares during the quarter. Moelis & Company comprises approximately 2.5% of Tributary Capital Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Tributary Capital Management LLC owned about 0.47% of Moelis & Company worth $25,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 8,524 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 2,674 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 21,402 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $1,471,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,190 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 3,954 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 50,466 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $3,467,000 after buying an additional 10,098 shares during the period. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,743 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $2,182,000 after buying an additional 2,792 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.53% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Osamu R. Watanabe sold 2,765 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total transaction of $172,065.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 4,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,967.63. This represents a 35.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.40% of the company's stock.

Moelis & Company Price Performance

MC stock opened at $67.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.76 and a 200-day moving average of $65.63. Moelis & Company has a fifty-two week low of $48.96 and a fifty-two week high of $78.22.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $487.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $430.17 million. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 41.67% and a net margin of 15.36%.Moelis & Company's revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Moelis & Company will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Moelis & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. Moelis & Company's dividend payout ratio is presently 88.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Moelis & Company from $80.00 to $64.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Moelis & Company in a research note on Monday, December 29th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Moelis & Company from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Bank of America began coverage on Moelis & Company in a research note on Monday, January 26th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $90.00 to $83.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Moelis & Company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $71.89.

Get Our Latest Report on MC

Moelis & Company Company Profile

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments. The company was founded by Kenneth David Moelis, Navid Mahmoodzadegan, Jeffrey Raich and Elizabeth Ann Crain in July 2007 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

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