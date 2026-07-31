Momentum Wealth Planning LLC Sells 5,736 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Momentum Wealth Planning LLC lessened its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 33.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,172 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after selling 5,736 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 1.7% of Momentum Wealth Planning LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Momentum Wealth Planning LLC's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Diversified Enterprises LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC now owns 127,604 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $23,798,000 after purchasing an additional 39,129 shares during the period. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. now owns 3,169,377 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $591,086,000 after buying an additional 54,877 shares during the period. Storen Legacy Partners LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,350,000. Weaver Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC now owns 85,216 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $15,893,000 after buying an additional 4,439 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 26,652,420 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $4,970,704,000 after buying an additional 936,506 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 885,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.17, for a total value of $186,000,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 5,207,271 shares in the company, valued at $1,094,412,146.07. This trade represents a 14.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 625 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $133,750.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 14,163 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,030,882. This represents a 4.23% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,901,125 shares of company stock valued at $410,583,015. Insiders own 3.94% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVDA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $285.00 price target (up from $250.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $287.00 to $307.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Melius Research set a $400.00 target price on NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Bank of America reissued a "buy" rating and set a $350.00 price target (up from $320.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $304.26.

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NVIDIA Stock Up 2.6%

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $195.04 on Friday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1-year low of $164.07 and a 1-year high of $236.54. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $205.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The company has a market cap of $4.72 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.21.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 62.97%.The company had revenue of $81.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 20th that permits the company to repurchase $80.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the computer hardware maker to repurchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This is a positive change from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.31%.

NVIDIA News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

See Also

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