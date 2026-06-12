Monashee Investment Management LLC Takes Position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. $SOFI

Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 400,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,472,000. SoFi Technologies accounts for approximately 5.9% of Monashee Investment Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

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Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SOFI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $321,515,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 107,102,212 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,829,640,000 after buying an additional 6,814,727 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,300,498 shares of the company's stock valued at $642,019,000 after buying an additional 5,708,053 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. grew its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 2,574.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 2,325,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $61,426,000 after buying an additional 2,238,068 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,642,936 shares of the company's stock valued at $618,395,000 after buying an additional 1,951,248 shares during the period. 38.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "hold" rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $22.56.

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SoFi Technologies News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting SoFi Technologies this week:

SoFi Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of SOFI stock opened at $16.67 on Friday. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.97 and a 12 month high of $32.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.89 and a beta of 2.14. The company's fifty day moving average price is $16.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.90.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12. SoFi Technologies had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. SoFi Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.600- EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SoFi Technologies news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 94,958 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total value of $1,655,117.94. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 839,640 shares in the company, valued at $14,634,925.20. The trade was a 10.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 28,900 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.32 per share, for a total transaction of $500,548.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,704,352 shares in the company, valued at $202,719,376.64. This represents a 0.25% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 124,479 shares of company stock worth $2,163,556 in the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc NASDAQ: SOFI is a diversified financial services company that provides consumer-focused lending, banking, investing and financial technology products. The company's core offerings include student loan refinancing and private student loans, personal loans, mortgage lending, and credit card products. In addition to credit and lending, SoFi operates consumer-facing deposit and cash management accounts, an investing and trading platform, and an insurance marketplace through partner relationships, all designed to serve individuals seeking an integrated digital financial experience.

SoFi has grown beyond direct-to-consumer lending by building technology and infrastructure capabilities.

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