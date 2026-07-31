Mondelez International, Inc. $MDLZ Shares Bought by Amundi

Amundi raised its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ - Free Report) by 18.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,243,030 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 494,996 shares during the quarter. Amundi owned 0.25% of Mondelez International worth $186,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Republic International Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 156.6% in the 4th quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 414,100 shares of the company's stock worth $22,291,000 after purchasing an additional 252,700 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp grew its stake in Mondelez International by 107.7% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 97,522 shares of the company's stock worth $5,250,000 after buying an additional 50,562 shares during the last quarter. VCI Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth $970,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Mondelez International by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,006,627 shares of the company's stock worth $215,677,000 after buying an additional 1,166,036 shares during the period. Finally, PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co increased its position in Mondelez International by 115.0% in the fourth quarter. PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co now owns 101,066 shares of the company's stock worth $5,440,000 after buying an additional 54,066 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Friday, May 29th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $67.30.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Mondelez International

Key Headlines Impacting Mondelez International

Here are the key news stories impacting Mondelez International this week:

Positive Sentiment: Strong second-quarter results and improved outlook: Mondelez beat earnings and revenue expectations, supported by pricing and volume growth. Management also raised its 2026 organic-sales outlook, while emerging markets and European sales were highlighted as growth areas. Mondelez Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, 2026 Organic Sales Outlook Up

Mondelez beat earnings and revenue expectations, supported by pricing and volume growth. Management also raised its 2026 organic-sales outlook, while emerging markets and European sales were highlighted as growth areas. Positive Sentiment: Analysts raised price targets: Barclays increased its target to $70 and maintained an “overweight” rating. BNP Paribas Exane and TD Cowen also raised targets to $70, while JPMorgan lifted its target to $72 and kept an “overweight” rating. The revisions indicate continued confidence in Mondelez’s earnings growth and pricing power. Analyst price-target updates

Barclays increased its target to $70 and maintained an “overweight” rating. BNP Paribas Exane and TD Cowen also raised targets to $70, while JPMorgan lifted its target to $72 and kept an “overweight” rating. The revisions indicate continued confidence in Mondelez’s earnings growth and pricing power. Positive Sentiment: Brand innovation could support demand: CHIPS AHOY! launched a limited-edition mystery flavor campaign designed to increase consumer engagement and generate promotional interest, although the direct financial impact is likely modest. CHIPS AHOY! mystery flavor launch

CHIPS AHOY! launched a limited-edition mystery flavor campaign designed to increase consumer engagement and generate promotional interest, although the direct financial impact is likely modest. Neutral Sentiment: Wall Street views are not uniform: Coverage shows both bullish and bearish opinions on Mondelez and other consumer-goods stocks. Investors remain focused on whether pricing can be sustained without weakening volumes or consumer demand. Wall Street sentiment on Mondelez

Coverage shows both bullish and bearish opinions on Mondelez and other consumer-goods stocks. Investors remain focused on whether pricing can be sustained without weakening volumes or consumer demand. Negative Sentiment: Macro pressure weighed on the stock: A sharp market sell-off tied to surging oil prices, U.S.-Iran tensions and uncertainty ahead of the Federal Reserve’s decision likely pressured defensive consumer stocks, including MDLZ, despite its solid earnings report. Market sell-off and oil surge

Mondelez International Stock Down 2.9%

Mondelez International stock opened at $63.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $80.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company's 50-day moving average price is $60.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.53. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.20 and a 52 week high of $66.65.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 14.07%. Mondelez International's revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Mondelez International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.970-3.120 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. Mondelez International's payout ratio is presently 99.50%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International is a global snacks company headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, formed in 2012 when Kraft Foods split to create a business focused on snack foods and a separate North American grocery company. Mondelez develops, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad portfolio of snack products intended for retail, foodservice and e‑commerce channels around the world.

The company's product mix centers on biscuits and cookies, chocolate and confectionery, gum and candy, and savory crackers and baked snacks.

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