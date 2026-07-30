Mondelez International, Inc. $MDLZ Shares Bought by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ - Free Report) by 16.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 196,927 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 28,300 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council's holdings in Mondelez International were worth $11,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Advocate Investing Services LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. High Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MDLZ shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $67.20.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Mondelez International

Mondelez International Stock Up 4.0%

MDLZ stock opened at $64.99 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.39. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $51.20 and a one year high of $67.95.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.21 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 8.86%.The business's revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Mondelez International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.970-3.120 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. Mondelez International's payout ratio is 99.50%.

Key Stories Impacting Mondelez International

Here are the key news stories impacting Mondelez International this week:

Positive Sentiment: Mondelez reported second-quarter revenue of $9.36 billion, ahead of the $9.21 billion consensus estimate, while adjusted EPS of $0.73 exceeded expectations of approximately $0.67-$0.68. Revenue increased 4.1% year over year, supported by pricing, volume growth, and strength in Latin America. Reuters earnings report

Mondelez reported second-quarter revenue of $9.36 billion, ahead of the $9.21 billion consensus estimate, while adjusted EPS of $0.73 exceeded expectations of approximately $0.67-$0.68. Revenue increased 4.1% year over year, supported by pricing, volume growth, and strength in Latin America. Positive Sentiment: The company raised its 2026 organic net revenue outlook to at least 2% growth, signaling continued confidence in demand despite consumer-spending concerns. Management also cited volume/mix growth, market-share gains, and improved profitability. Mondelez Q2 results

The company raised its 2026 organic net revenue outlook to at least 2% growth, signaling continued confidence in demand despite consumer-spending concerns. Management also cited volume/mix growth, market-share gains, and improved profitability. Positive Sentiment: BNP Paribas Exane raised its price target from $68 to $70 and assigned an “outperform” rating; TD Cowen increased its target from $67 to $70 with a “buy” rating; and JPMorgan lifted its target from $70 to $72 while maintaining an “overweight” rating. The upgrades reinforce bullish sentiment following the earnings report. Benzinga analyst actions

BNP Paribas Exane raised its price target from $68 to $70 and assigned an “outperform” rating; TD Cowen increased its target from $67 to $70 with a “buy” rating; and JPMorgan lifted its target from $70 to $72 while maintaining an “overweight” rating. The upgrades reinforce bullish sentiment following the earnings report. Neutral Sentiment: Adjusted EPS was essentially flat year over year on a constant-currency basis, and the company’s full-year EPS guidance of $2.97-$3.12 remains broadly in line with the roughly $3.05 analyst consensus. This limits the extent of the earnings upside.

Adjusted EPS was essentially flat year over year on a constant-currency basis, and the company’s full-year EPS guidance of $2.97-$3.12 remains broadly in line with the roughly $3.05 analyst consensus. This limits the extent of the earnings upside. Negative Sentiment: A broader market sell-off tied to a sharp oil-price increase, geopolitical tensions involving the United States and Iran, and uncertainty ahead of the Federal Reserve’s decision could create headwinds for MDLZ despite its company-specific gains. Market update

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International is a global snacks company headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, formed in 2012 when Kraft Foods split to create a business focused on snack foods and a separate North American grocery company. Mondelez develops, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad portfolio of snack products intended for retail, foodservice and e‑commerce channels around the world.

The company's product mix centers on biscuits and cookies, chocolate and confectionery, gum and candy, and savory crackers and baked snacks.

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