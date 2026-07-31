MongoDB, Inc. $MDB Shares Bought by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB - Free Report) by 68.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,745 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 68,191 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.21% of MongoDB worth $41,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ValueAct Holdings L.P. grew its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 206.8% during the third quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 2,118,200 shares of the company's stock valued at $657,447,000 after buying an additional 1,427,700 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in MongoDB by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,796,847 shares of the company's stock worth $754,119,000 after acquiring an additional 40,219 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its position in MongoDB by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,483,396 shares of the company's stock worth $477,550,000 after acquiring an additional 563,995 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,444,384 shares of the company's stock worth $604,429,000 after purchasing an additional 9,693 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth approximately $574,821,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDB has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $470.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on MongoDB from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Monday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $405.35.

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Insider Buying and Selling at MongoDB

In related news, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 5,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.63, for a total value of $1,783,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $534,945. The trade was a 76.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Roelof Botha sold 44,050 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.07, for a total value of $17,534,983.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 150,550 shares of the company's stock, valued at $59,929,438.50. The trade was a 22.64% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 127,746 shares of company stock worth $47,343,538. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MongoDB Price Performance

MDB opened at $325.88 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $335.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $316.50. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1 year low of $198.47 and a 1 year high of $444.72. The stock has a market cap of $26.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -880.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1,315.98 and a beta of 1.55.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.13. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a negative return on equity of 1.39%. The company had revenue of $687.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. MongoDB has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.950-6.140 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.580-1.610 EPS. Equities analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc is a software company best known for developing MongoDB, a general-purpose, document-oriented database designed for modern application development. The company's platform is built to support high-performance, scalable data storage and retrieval for use cases such as cloud-native applications, mobile backends, real-time analytics, and content management. MongoDB offers a mix of open-source software, commercial server distributions, and subscription-based services that include technical support, training and professional services.

The company traces its origins to 2007 when it was founded as 10gen by Dwight Merriman and Eliot Horowitz; it later adopted the MongoDB name and completed a public listing in 2017.

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