Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. $MPWR Shares Bought by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR - Free Report) by 291.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,461 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after acquiring an additional 74,082 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $90,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MPWR. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 77,483.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 262,231 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $237,676,000 after buying an additional 261,893 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter worth about $197,260,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 66.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 447,801 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $412,263,000 after buying an additional 178,622 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 36.1% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 529,124 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $386,991,000 after buying an additional 140,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,074,033 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $5,591,998,000 after buying an additional 134,087 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MPWR. Oppenheimer set a $1,700.00 price objective on Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,300.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,650.00 to $1,860.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings upgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, William Blair restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,599.17.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Monolithic Power Systems

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Eugen J. Elmiger sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,584.96, for a total value of $19,019,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 5,402 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,561,953.92. This represents a 68.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eileen Wynne sold 335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,582.68, for a total value of $530,197.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,007 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,593,758.76. The trade was a 24.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 99,992 shares of company stock valued at $139,220,810 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company's stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Down 1.2%

MPWR stock opened at $1,468.11 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,325.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,129.07. The stock has a market cap of $72.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.85, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.74. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $643.36 and a fifty-two week high of $1,675.42.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $5.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $804.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $781.93 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 22.84%.The firm's revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 20.13 EPS for the current year.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems NASDAQ: MPWR is a fabless semiconductor company that designs and supplies high-performance power management solutions for a broad range of electronic systems. Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Kirkland, Washington, the company focuses on analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that convert, regulate and monitor electrical power with an emphasis on efficiency, integration and power density.

MPS's product portfolio includes DC‑DC switching regulators, power modules, power management ICs (PMICs), LED drivers, battery-management ICs, motor drivers, and AC‑DC power solutions.

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