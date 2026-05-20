Free Trial
The Market Does Not Wait. MarketBeat All Access for Just $149
Get the Deal
Claim MarketBeat All Access Sale Promotion

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. $MPWR Shares Bought by ProShare Advisors LLC

Written by MarketBeat
May 20, 2026
Monolithic Power Systems logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • ProShare Advisors LLC sharply increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems, boosting its holdings by 291.9% in the fourth quarter to 99,461 shares valued at about $90.1 million.
  • Wall Street remains constructive on MPWR after recent analyst updates, with multiple firms raising price targets and the stock carrying a consensus Moderate Buy rating and $1,599.17 average target.
  • Insider selling and strong earnings were both notable: directors sold shares in May, while the company also reported quarterly EPS and revenue that beat expectations, with revenue up 26.1% year over year.
  • Interested in Monolithic Power Systems? Here are five stocks we like better.

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR - Free Report) by 291.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,461 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after acquiring an additional 74,082 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $90,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MPWR. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 77,483.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 262,231 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $237,676,000 after buying an additional 261,893 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter worth about $197,260,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 66.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 447,801 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $412,263,000 after buying an additional 178,622 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 36.1% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 529,124 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $386,991,000 after buying an additional 140,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,074,033 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $5,591,998,000 after buying an additional 134,087 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MPWR. Oppenheimer set a $1,700.00 price objective on Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,300.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,650.00 to $1,860.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings upgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, William Blair restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,599.17.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Monolithic Power Systems

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Eugen J. Elmiger sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,584.96, for a total value of $19,019,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 5,402 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,561,953.92. This represents a 68.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eileen Wynne sold 335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,582.68, for a total value of $530,197.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,007 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,593,758.76. The trade was a 24.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 99,992 shares of company stock valued at $139,220,810 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company's stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Down 1.2%

MPWR stock opened at $1,468.11 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,325.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,129.07. The stock has a market cap of $72.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.85, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.74. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $643.36 and a fifty-two week high of $1,675.42.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $5.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $804.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $781.93 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 22.84%.The firm's revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 20.13 EPS for the current year.

About Monolithic Power Systems

(Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems NASDAQ: MPWR is a fabless semiconductor company that designs and supplies high-performance power management solutions for a broad range of electronic systems. Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Kirkland, Washington, the company focuses on analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that convert, regulate and monitor electrical power with an emphasis on efficiency, integration and power density.

MPS's product portfolio includes DC‑DC switching regulators, power modules, power management ICs (PMICs), LED drivers, battery-management ICs, motor drivers, and AC‑DC power solutions.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Monolithic Power Systems Right Now?

Before you consider Monolithic Power Systems, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Monolithic Power Systems wasn't on the list.

While Monolithic Power Systems currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Analysts Agree—These Gold Picks Outshine the Rest Cover
Analysts Agree—These Gold Picks Outshine the Rest

Unlock the timeless value of gold with our exclusive 2026 Gold Forecasting Report. Explore why gold remains the ultimate investment for safeguarding wealth against inflation, economic shifts, and global uncertainties. Whether you're planning for future generations or seeking a reliable asset in turbulent times, this report is your essential guide to making informed decisions.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Robinhood, SoFi, and Webull Are Telling Very Different Stories
Robinhood, SoFi, and Webull Are Telling Very Different Stories
By Peter Frank | May 17, 2026
tc pixel
I’m sounding the alarm
I’m sounding the alarm
From Porter & Company (Ad)
How the 3 Leading Quantum Firms Stack Up After Q1 Earnings
How the 3 Leading Quantum Firms Stack Up After Q1 Earnings
By Nathan Reiff | May 14, 2026
Why Applied Optoelectronics Stock May Be Near a Turning Point
Why Applied Optoelectronics Stock May Be Near a Turning Point
By Thomas Hughes | May 18, 2026
3 Stocks to Own If Gas Prices Keep Rising
3 Stocks to Own If Gas Prices Keep Rising
By Dan Schmidt | May 16, 2026
tc pixel
The Credit Card Trick That Could Stop the Bleeding
The Credit Card Trick That Could Stop the Bleeding
From FinanceBuzz (Ad)
Datavault Gains Traction: 5 Reasons to Sell Now
Datavault Gains Traction: 5 Reasons to Sell Now
By Thomas Hughes | May 18, 2026
Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Price Down 2.1% After Insider Selling
Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Price Down 2.1% After Insider Selling
By MarketBeat | May 19, 2026

Recent Videos

3 Stocks to Buy Before November. (But NOW May Be Your Best Entry)
3 Stocks to Buy Before November. (But NOW May Be Your Best Entry)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Get Ready. Big Tech Is About to Have a Bumpy Week.
Get Ready. Big Tech Is About to Have a Bumpy Week.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
SpaceX is Going to Be Huge. This is Even Bigger.
SpaceX is Going to Be Huge. This is Even Bigger.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines