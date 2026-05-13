Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. $MPWR Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR - Free Report) by 59.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,723 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 2,575 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.'s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $1,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPWR. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 77,483.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 262,231 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $237,676,000 after acquiring an additional 261,893 shares during the period. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter valued at about $197,260,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 66.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 447,801 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $412,263,000 after acquiring an additional 178,622 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 36.1% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 529,124 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $386,991,000 after acquiring an additional 140,269 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,074,033 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $5,591,998,000 after acquiring an additional 134,087 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, EVP Saria Tseng sold 25,674 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,010.50, for a total value of $25,943,577.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 174,982 shares of the company's stock, valued at $176,819,311. This represents a 12.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 380 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,583.81, for a total transaction of $601,847.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 919 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,455,521.39. The trade was a 29.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 87,992 shares of company stock worth $120,484,010 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MPWR shares. Truist Financial set a $1,805.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Research cut shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Oppenheimer set a $1,700.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, William Blair reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,599.17.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Down 3.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $1,599.52 on Wednesday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $643.36 and a 52-week high of $1,663.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,278.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,112.61. The company has a market capitalization of $78.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.74.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $5.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.20. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 19.58%. The company had revenue of $804.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.04 earnings per share. Monolithic Power Systems's revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 20.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems NASDAQ: MPWR is a fabless semiconductor company that designs and supplies high-performance power management solutions for a broad range of electronic systems. Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Kirkland, Washington, the company focuses on analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that convert, regulate and monitor electrical power with an emphasis on efficiency, integration and power density.

MPS's product portfolio includes DC‑DC switching regulators, power modules, power management ICs (PMICs), LED drivers, battery-management ICs, motor drivers, and AC‑DC power solutions.

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