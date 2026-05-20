Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. $MPWR Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR - Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,115 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 1,658 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned about 0.07% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $31,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get MPWR alerts: Sign Up

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MPWR. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 635 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,325 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $3,088,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 9,383 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $6,863,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 35,789 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $26,175,000 after acquiring an additional 9,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $347,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company's stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

MPWR stock opened at $1,468.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.74. The business's 50-day moving average is $1,325.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,129.07. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $643.36 and a 1 year high of $1,675.42.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $5.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $804.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.93 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 22.84%.Monolithic Power Systems's revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.04 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 20.13 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Eugen J. Elmiger sold 12,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,584.96, for a total transaction of $19,019,520.00. Following the sale, the director owned 5,402 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,561,953.92. This trade represents a 68.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eileen Wynne sold 335 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,582.68, for a total value of $530,197.80. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,007 shares in the company, valued at $1,593,758.76. This trade represents a 24.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 99,992 shares of company stock worth $139,220,810 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MPWR shares. Weiss Ratings raised Monolithic Power Systems from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Truist Financial set a $1,805.00 target price on Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday, May 1st. TD Cowen increased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,550.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Monolithic Power Systems from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,599.17.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Monolithic Power Systems

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems NASDAQ: MPWR is a fabless semiconductor company that designs and supplies high-performance power management solutions for a broad range of electronic systems. Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Kirkland, Washington, the company focuses on analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that convert, regulate and monitor electrical power with an emphasis on efficiency, integration and power density.

MPS's product portfolio includes DC‑DC switching regulators, power modules, power management ICs (PMICs), LED drivers, battery-management ICs, motor drivers, and AC‑DC power solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Monolithic Power Systems, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Monolithic Power Systems wasn't on the list.

While Monolithic Power Systems currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here