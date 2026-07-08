Montag A & Associates Inc. Has $14.74 Million Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI - Free Report) by 17.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,329 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after buying an additional 6,721 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.'s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $14,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Riverbend Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 2.2% during the first quarter. Riverbend Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Analog Devices by 12.0% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 281 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Analog Devices by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 671 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 275 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 3.4% in the first quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Fundamental Research set a $550.00 price objective on Analog Devices in a report on Monday, June 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $439.79.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ADI

Analog Devices News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Analog Devices this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Karen Golz sold 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.95, for a total value of $411,950.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 12,019 shares in the company, valued at $4,951,227.05. The trade was a 7.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Martin Cotter sold 17,594 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.00, for a total transaction of $7,354,292.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 56,332 shares in the company, valued at $23,546,776. This trade represents a 23.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 101,442 shares of company stock worth $41,139,054. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices Trading Down 2.5%

Shares of ADI opened at $379.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.62 billion, a PE ratio of 56.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.18. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $218.37 and a 12-month high of $445.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $408.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $351.27.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.51 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 14.37%. Analog Devices's revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. Analog Devices has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.450 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Analog Devices's payout ratio is currently 65.38%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc NASDAQ: ADI is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company's product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

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