Montag A & Associates Inc. Raises Stake in Weyerhaeuser Company $WY

Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY - Free Report) by 106.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,009 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after acquiring an additional 63,010 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.'s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $2,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NovaPoint Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 14,857 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,406 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 32,553 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 10,503 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WY shares. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce set a $28.00 price objective on Weyerhaeuser in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a "buy" rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $29.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

NYSE WY opened at $22.50 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.63. The company has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a PE ratio of 41.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.89. Weyerhaeuser Company has a 1 year low of $21.16 and a 1 year high of $27.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.07. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 1.45% and a net margin of 5.78%.The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business's revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser Company will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. Weyerhaeuser's payout ratio is 155.56%.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company NYSE: WY is a leading integrated forest products company whose core businesses are timberland ownership and forest products manufacturing. The company owns and manages large tracts of timberland and harvests, processes and sells wood and wood-derived products used primarily in residential and industrial construction. Its manufacturing operations produce a range of building materials, including lumber, engineered wood products and wood panels, alongside fiber-based products that serve multiple commercial applications.

Founded in 1900 by Frederick Weyerhaeuser and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company has a long history in the North American forest products industry.

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