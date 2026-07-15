Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. Has $618.99 Million Stock Position in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. decreased its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,659,367 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after selling 331,625 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises approximately 9.4% of Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.'s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $618,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Longview Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 47.9% in the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting NVIDIA

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

NVIDIA Stock Up 4.1%

Shares of NVDA opened at $211.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 3.44. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52 week low of $164.07 and a 52 week high of $236.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.43, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $209.87 and a 200-day moving average of $194.76.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 62.97%.The business had revenue of $81.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. NVIDIA's quarterly revenue was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 20th that permits the company to repurchase $80.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the computer hardware maker to reacquire up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were given a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio is currently 15.31%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 885,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.17, for a total value of $186,000,450.00. Following the sale, the director owned 5,207,271 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,094,412,146.07. The trade was a 14.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $133,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 14,163 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,030,882. The trade was a 4.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,901,125 shares of company stock valued at $410,583,015. Insiders own 3.94% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $300.00 target price (up from $275.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $275.00 price objective (up from $235.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Melius Research set a $400.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Wall Street Zen cut NVIDIA from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. Finally, CICC Research raised their target price on NVIDIA from $240.60 to $268.30 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $304.26.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NVDA

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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