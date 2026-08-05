Moody National Bank Trust Division Has $2.47 Million Holdings in Belden Inc $BDC

Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of Belden Inc (NYSE:BDC - Free Report) by 66.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,636 shares of the industrial products company's stock after purchasing an additional 8,211 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division owned about 0.05% of Belden worth $2,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Belden by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,225,244 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $375,903,000 after buying an additional 663,241 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Belden by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,685,750 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $196,474,000 after buying an additional 219,695 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Belden by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,015,651 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $122,152,000 after buying an additional 39,096 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Belden by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,007,189 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $117,405,000 after buying an additional 25,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Belden by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 514,968 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $60,020,000 after acquiring an additional 31,167 shares during the period. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Belden Trading Up 3.9%

BDC stock opened at $127.48 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $111.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Belden Inc has a fifty-two week low of $98.00 and a fifty-two week high of $159.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 1.13.

Belden (NYSE:BDC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $750.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $746.75 million. Belden had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 8.52%.The business's revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. Belden has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.150-2.300 EPS. Analysts expect that Belden Inc will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Belden Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. Belden's dividend payout ratio is 3.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BDC. Fox Advisors raised shares of Belden from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Belden from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Wall Street Zen raised Belden from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday. Citigroup assumed coverage on Belden in a research note on Friday, June 26th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $145.00 price objective (down from $155.00) on shares of Belden in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $156.25.

View Our Latest Research Report on Belden

Belden Profile

Belden, formerly Belden Inc NYSE: BDC, was a global provider of signal transmission solutions for demanding applications. The company produced a wide range of copper and fiber optic cables, connectors, patch panels, cable assemblies, and surge protection devices. Its portfolio extended into networking and security hardware, including managed switches, industrial routers, and software tools for remote monitoring and network management.

Founded in 1902 and headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, Belden built its reputation on delivering high‐performance, reliable products for harsh environments.

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