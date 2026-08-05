Moody National Bank Trust Division Increases Position in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. $ZETA

Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA - Free Report) by 60.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,430 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 47,705 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division owned approximately 0.05% of Zeta Global worth $2,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ZETA. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN purchased a new stake in shares of Zeta Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $121,502,000. Contour Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Zeta Global by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 11,162,626 shares of the company's stock worth $227,159,000 after buying an additional 2,327,907 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Zeta Global during the 4th quarter worth $46,975,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Zeta Global by 12,545.2% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,233,649 shares of the company's stock valued at $45,455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Zeta Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,136,000. 87.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Zeta Global Stock Up 7.6%

Zeta Global stock opened at $24.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -220.71, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.75. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $14.36 and a twelve month high of $25.95.

Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $395.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $420.61 million. Zeta Global had a positive return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 1.62%.Zeta Global's revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Zeta Global Holdings Corp. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Trending Headlines about Zeta Global

Here are the key news stories impacting Zeta Global this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zeta Global said it delivered its 20th consecutive “beat and raise” quarter in the second quarter of 2026, achieved the “Rule of 64” combining growth and profitability, and generated positive GAAP net income. Zeta Global Reports 20th Consecutive Beat and Raise Quarter

Zeta Global said it delivered its 20th consecutive “beat and raise” quarter in the second quarter of 2026, achieved the “Rule of 64” combining growth and profitability, and generated positive GAAP net income. Positive Sentiment: Third-quarter revenue guidance of $469 million to $472 million exceeded the $460.8 million analyst consensus, suggesting management expects continued demand and growth. Full-year 2026 revenue guidance was maintained at approximately $1.8 billion, broadly in line with expectations.

Third-quarter revenue guidance of $469 million to $472 million exceeded the $460.8 million analyst consensus, suggesting management expects continued demand and growth. Full-year 2026 revenue guidance was maintained at approximately $1.8 billion, broadly in line with expectations. Positive Sentiment: Revenue growth remained substantial, with quarterly revenue reported at $395 million, up 43.6% from the prior year. The company also reported positive return on equity, while emphasizing improving profitability. Zeta Global Second Quarter 2026 Results

Revenue growth remained substantial, with quarterly revenue reported at $395 million, up 43.6% from the prior year. The company also reported positive return on equity, while emphasizing improving profitability. Neutral Sentiment: Options activity was elevated ahead of the earnings release, with call-option volume roughly 44% above its typical daily level. This indicates increased bullish speculation, but does not necessarily represent sustained institutional buying.

Options activity was elevated ahead of the earnings release, with call-option volume roughly 44% above its typical daily level. This indicates increased bullish speculation, but does not necessarily represent sustained institutional buying. Negative Sentiment: One earnings-data report showed adjusted EPS of $0.03 versus a $0.20 consensus estimate and revenue of $395 million versus expectations of $420.6 million. The apparent miss, along with a still-negative net margin and elevated valuation, could limit upside if investors place more weight on reported consensus comparisons than on management’s “beat and raise” presentation. Zeta Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Insider Transactions at Zeta Global

In other news, Director Jeanine Silberblatt sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.89, for a total transaction of $149,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 50,350 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,001,461.50. This represents a 12.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.74% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on ZETA shares. KeyCorp raised shares of Zeta Global from a "sector weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Zeta Global from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. DA Davidson reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. B. Riley Financial reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Zeta Global and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $28.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Zeta Global

About Zeta Global

Zeta Global, founded in 2007 and headquartered in New York City, is a leading data-driven marketing technology company. The firm's mission centers on helping brands acquire, grow and retain customers through a unified customer lifecycle management platform. Over the years, Zeta Global has built a reputation for leveraging big data and predictive analytics to power digital marketing programs across multiple channels.

At the core of Zeta's offering is the Zeta Marketing Platform, which combines identity resolution, audience insights and real-time engagement capabilities.

Further Reading

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