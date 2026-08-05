Moody National Bank Trust Division Makes New Investment in Repligen Corporation $RGEN

Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN - Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 17,728 shares of the biotechnology company's stock, valued at approximately $2,419,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Repligen in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Repligen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in Repligen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Repligen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Repligen by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 335 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company's stock.

Get Repligen alerts: Sign Up

Insider Activity at Repligen

In related news, CFO Jason K. Garland sold 733 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $106,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 19,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,807,055. This represents a 3.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on RGEN shares. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on Repligen in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised Repligen to a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on Repligen from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Research upgraded Repligen from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Repligen from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $166.43.

View Our Latest Analysis on Repligen

Repligen Trading Up 1.8%

NASDAQ:RGEN opened at $149.78 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 9.05, a quick ratio of 7.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Repligen Corporation has a 12 month low of $100.99 and a 12 month high of $175.77. The company has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 205.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.12.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $204.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.59 million. Repligen had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. Repligen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.030-2.090 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Repligen Corporation will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About Repligen

Repligen Corporation NASDAQ: RGEN is a life sciences company that develops and manufactures high-value consumable products for bioprocessing applications. Founded in 1981 and headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts, the company specializes in technologies that support the development and production of biopharmaceuticals. Repligen's offerings include chromatography resins, filtration membranes, single-use technologies and systems for downstream purification and upstream processing.

The company's core product lines encompass Protein A affinity resins, designed for monoclonal antibody purification, and a portfolio of ion exchange, multimodal and hydrophobic interaction resins.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Continue following MarketBeat Add MarketBeat as your preferred source on Google to see our latest stories in your feed. Add As Preferred Source

Before you consider Repligen, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Repligen wasn't on the list.

While Repligen currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here