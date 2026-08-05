Moody National Bank Trust Division Purchases Shares of 133,775 Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. $MARA

Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA - Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 133,775 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,858,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Marathon Digital by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,706,277 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $419,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394,559 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Marathon Digital by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,455,176 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $210,977,000 after purchasing an additional 191,380 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Marathon Digital by 104.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,098,686 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $220,922,000 after purchasing an additional 6,172,110 shares in the last quarter. Marex Group plc boosted its holdings in Marathon Digital by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Marex Group plc now owns 10,137,713 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $91,037,000 after purchasing an additional 259,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,957,766 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $89,434,000 after purchasing an additional 251,674 shares during the period. 44.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

MARA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Marathon Digital from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Marathon Digital from $7.00 to $5.50 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Marathon Digital from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $18.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on Marathon Digital

Insider Activity at Marathon Digital

In other Marathon Digital news, CFO Salman Hassan Khan sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total value of $228,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 409,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,829,190.50. This trade represents a 3.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Frederick G. Thiel sold 27,505 shares of Marathon Digital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total value of $391,946.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,562,009 shares of the company's stock, valued at $65,008,628.25. This trade represents a 0.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 109,260 shares of company stock worth $1,452,756. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marathon Digital Stock Performance

MARA opened at $11.75 on Wednesday. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.66 and a 1-year high of $23.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 5.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.03.

Marathon Digital Company Profile

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company specializing in the mining and acquisition of bitcoin. Headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, the firm employs high-performance application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) miners and proprietary software to secure the Bitcoin network and expand its crypto-mining footprint. Marathon Digital focuses on operational efficiency and scalability, while maintaining rigorous standards for regulatory compliance and corporate governance.

The company operates multiple large-scale mining facilities throughout North America, including sites in Texas, Montana and New York.

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