Moody National Bank Trust Division Purchases Shares of 20,316 Twist Bioscience Corporation $TWST

Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ:TWST - Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,316 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,090,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,128,000. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Twist Bioscience during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Flax Pond Capital LLC acquired a new position in Twist Bioscience in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 46.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 584,261 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,764,000 after purchasing an additional 184,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas increased its stake in Twist Bioscience by 7.6% in the first quarter. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas now owns 145,960 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,936,000 after purchasing an additional 10,310 shares during the last quarter.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on TWST. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Twist Bioscience in a report on Monday. UBS Group set a $89.00 target price on shares of Twist Bioscience in a report on Monday, June 15th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $95.30.

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Insider Transactions at Twist Bioscience

In other Twist Bioscience news, SVP Paula Green sold 291 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total value of $25,410.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 120,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,514,550.48. The trade was a 0.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Dennis Cho sold 14,205 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,274,898.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 105,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,436,404.75. This represents a 11.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 50,211 shares of company stock worth $4,199,331 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.08% of the company's stock.

Key Twist Bioscience News

Here are the key news stories impacting Twist Bioscience this week:

Positive Sentiment: Management raised fiscal 2026 revenue guidance to $456 million-$457 million , up from $442 million-$447 million previously and above the $446.5 million consensus estimate. Fourth-quarter revenue guidance of $123 million-$124 million also exceeded analysts’ $117.5 million forecast, signaling continued demand and improving execution. Twist Bioscience fiscal 2026 guidance

Management raised fiscal 2026 revenue guidance to , up from $442 million-$447 million previously and above the $446.5 million consensus estimate. Fourth-quarter revenue guidance of also exceeded analysts’ $117.5 million forecast, signaling continued demand and improving execution. Positive Sentiment: Fiscal third-quarter revenue rose 23.2% year over year to $118.4 million , surpassing the $114.6 million analyst estimate. Investors may also be encouraged by the company’s stated objective of reaching adjusted EBITDA breakeven in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026. Twist Bioscience fiscal third-quarter results

Fiscal third-quarter revenue rose , surpassing the $114.6 million analyst estimate. Investors may also be encouraged by the company’s stated objective of reaching adjusted EBITDA breakeven in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026. Positive Sentiment: Robert W. Baird raised its price target from $113 to $115 and maintained an “outperform” rating, suggesting potential upside from recent trading levels. Benzinga analyst price target report

Robert W. Baird raised its price target from and maintained an “outperform” rating, suggesting potential upside from recent trading levels. Neutral Sentiment: Institutional positioning was mixed: 138 investors added TWST shares in the latest quarter, while 111 reduced their holdings. Some major funds made sizable purchases, but others—including Millennium Management and American Century—cut positions.

Institutional positioning was mixed: 138 investors added TWST shares in the latest quarter, while 111 reduced their holdings. Some major funds made sizable purchases, but others—including Millennium Management and American Century—cut positions. Negative Sentiment: Twist reported a fiscal third-quarter loss of $0.56 per share , worse than the expected $0.51 loss and the prior-year $0.33 profit. The earnings miss, along with continuing negative margins and anticipated full-year losses, likely pressured the stock despite the revenue and guidance strength. Twist Bioscience fiscal third-quarter earnings

Twist reported a fiscal third-quarter loss of , worse than the expected $0.51 loss and the prior-year $0.33 profit. The earnings miss, along with continuing negative margins and anticipated full-year losses, likely pressured the stock despite the revenue and guidance strength. Negative Sentiment: Reported insider-trading data shows company executives made no open-market purchases and recorded 76 sales over the past six months, a potentially cautionary signal for investors.

Twist Bioscience Trading Down 1.6%

TWST opened at $99.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.77 and a beta of 2.14. Twist Bioscience Corporation has a 52 week low of $23.30 and a 52 week high of $106.58. The business's 50 day moving average is $86.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $118.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $114.55 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 31.66% and a negative return on equity of 28.40%. Twist Bioscience's quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Twist Bioscience Corporation will post -2.02 EPS for the current year.

About Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Corporation is a synthetic biology company specializing in the development and commercialization of DNA-based products and solutions. Founded in 2013 and headquartered in South San Francisco, California, the company has pioneered a proprietary silicon-based DNA synthesis platform designed for high-throughput production of synthetic genes and oligonucleotides. Twist leverages semiconductor manufacturing techniques to enable precise, scalable synthesis of DNA at speeds and volumes unattainable with traditional methods.

At the core of Twist's offering is its proprietary platform that automates the synthesis of custom DNA fragments, gene libraries, and long oligonucleotides.

Further Reading

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