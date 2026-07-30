Moody's Corporation $MCO Shares Sold by Amundi

Amundi reduced its stake in shares of Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO - Free Report) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 842,967 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 64,408 shares during the period. Amundi owned 0.48% of Moody's worth $367,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Moody's by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC now owns 58 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Moody's during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC increased its stake in Moody's by 1,866.7% during the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 59 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Birchwood Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Moody's in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moody's in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. 92.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Moody's Stock Performance

Moody's stock opened at $483.14 on Thursday. Moody's Corporation has a 52 week low of $402.28 and a 52 week high of $546.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market cap of $83.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $467.66 and a 200-day moving average of $463.37.

Moody's (NYSE:MCO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The business services provider reported $4.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.26 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Moody's had a net margin of 34.25% and a return on equity of 80.35%. The business's revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.56 earnings per share. Moody's has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.500-17.000 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Moody's Corporation will post 16.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moody's Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. Moody's's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $500.00 target price on Moody's in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley set a $512.00 price objective on shares of Moody's in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Moody's from $521.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Moody's from $489.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Bank of America restated a "buy" rating and set a $565.00 target price on shares of Moody's in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $553.61.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MCO

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Richard G. Steele sold 158 shares of Moody's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.67, for a total value of $71,679.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 1,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $900,534.95. This trade represents a 7.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 1,467 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.39, for a total value of $684,194.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 75,189 shares of the company's stock, valued at $35,067,397.71. This trade represents a 1.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,250 shares of company stock worth $1,495,098. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Moody's

Moody's Corporation is a global provider of credit ratings, research, data and analytics that support financial decision-making and transparency in capital markets. The company traces its origins to the early 20th century when financial analyst John Moody began publishing credit information; today Moody's is headquartered in New York and serves a broad set of market participants including investors, issuers, financial institutions, corporations, governments and regulators.

Moody's operates primarily through two complementary businesses.

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