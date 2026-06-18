Moore Capital Management LP Has $34.54 Million Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. $C

Moore Capital Management LP trimmed its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C - Free Report) by 44.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 295,952 shares of the company's stock after selling 234,528 shares during the quarter. Citigroup accounts for 0.5% of Moore Capital Management LP's portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Moore Capital Management LP's holdings in Citigroup were worth $34,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 92.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 319 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. High Note Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 107.7% during the 4th quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 270 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Entrust Financial LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 71.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on C. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Citigroup from $131.00 to $135.50 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Citigroup from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a report on Friday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Citigroup from $137.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $139.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citigroup currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $137.79.

Read Our Latest Report on C

Insider Buying and Selling at Citigroup

In other Citigroup news, Director John Cunningham Dugan sold 2,117 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total transaction of $265,260.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 12,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,527,908.20. The trade was a 14.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Skyler sold 25,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.41, for a total transaction of $3,285,250.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 182,022 shares of the company's stock, valued at $23,919,511.02. The trade was a 12.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.11% of the company's stock.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $143.74 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $128.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.12. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.26 and a 52 week high of $146.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Citigroup (NYSE:C - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $24.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.96 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 10.68 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Citigroup's payout ratio is presently 29.74%.

Citigroup announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 7th that permits the company to repurchase $30.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 13.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Trending Headlines about Citigroup

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Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc is a global financial services company headquartered in New York City with roots tracing back to the City Bank of New York, founded in 1812. The modern Citigroup was created through the 1998 merger of Citicorp and Travelers Group and has since operated as a diversified bank holding company that provides a broad range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments and institutions worldwide.

Citi's principal businesses include retail and commercial banking, credit card and consumer lending products, wealth management and private banking, and a full suite of institutional services.

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