Moore Capital Management LP Has $50.21 Million Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW

Moore Capital Management LP trimmed its position in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW - Free Report) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 502,560 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 111,680 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab comprises approximately 0.7% of Moore Capital Management LP's holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Moore Capital Management LP's holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $50,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHW. Brookwood Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 192.6% during the 4th quarter. Brookwood Investment Group LLC now owns 12,236 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 8,054 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 296,409 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $28,298,000 after purchasing an additional 75,820 shares during the last quarter. Juno Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at $2,591,000. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 407,179 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $40,681,000 after purchasing an additional 16,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,437,222 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $344,410,000 after purchasing an additional 396,358 shares during the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on SCHW. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Charles Schwab from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $125.00 to $119.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $116.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on SCHW

Charles Schwab Stock Up 1.0%

SCHW opened at $94.62 on Thursday. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $91.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a twelve month low of $83.96 and a twelve month high of $107.50. The firm has a market cap of $164.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.77.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 37.99% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Charles Schwab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.700-5.800 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Charles Schwab's dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 41,297 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $4,088,403.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 57,972 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,739,228. This represents a 41.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Frank C. Herringer sold 2,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.60, for a total transaction of $228,312.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 177,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,082,224.80. This represents a 1.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 59,700 shares of company stock valued at $5,889,131 in the last 90 days. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

Charles Schwab Corporation NYSE: SCHW is a diversified financial services firm that provides brokerage, banking, wealth management and advisory services to individual investors, independent investment advisors and institutional clients. Its primary offerings include retail brokerage accounts, online trading platforms, Schwab-branded mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), retirement plan services, custodial services for independent Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), and banking products through Charles Schwab Bank.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW - Free Report).

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