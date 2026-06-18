Moore Capital Management LP Purchases 104,216 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. $DASH

Moore Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH - Free Report) by 493.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,342 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 104,216 shares during the period. Moore Capital Management LP's holdings in DoorDash were worth $28,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DASH. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of DoorDash during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,093,650,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of DoorDash by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,958,114 shares of the company's stock worth $3,161,234,000 after purchasing an additional 3,447,754 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DoorDash by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,365,365 shares of the company's stock worth $988,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910,488 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of DoorDash during the fourth quarter worth approximately $372,128,000. Finally, Scge Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of DoorDash during the second quarter worth approximately $267,463,000. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting DoorDash

Here are the key news stories impacting DoorDash this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DASH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on DoorDash from $238.00 to $220.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on DoorDash from $280.00 to $235.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Bank of America raised their price objective on DoorDash from $260.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on DoorDash from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on DoorDash from $320.00 to $255.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $256.11.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DoorDash

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DoorDash news, COO Prabir Adarkar sold 21,739 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.25, for a total value of $3,374,979.75. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 959,076 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $148,896,549. This trade represents a 2.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, General Counsel Tia Sherringham sold 2,743 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.79, for a total value of $441,046.97. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 128,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,615,850.64. This represents a 2.09% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,558 shares of company stock worth $10,914,640. 5.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DoorDash Price Performance

DoorDash stock opened at $165.66 on Thursday. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $163.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.56. DoorDash, Inc. has a one year low of $143.30 and a one year high of $285.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $72.18 billion, a PE ratio of 78.89 and a beta of 1.83.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. DoorDash had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 6.29%.The company's revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a technology-driven logistics and food-delivery marketplace that connects consumers, merchants and independent delivery contractors. The company's core service enables customers to order from local restaurants and retailers through its app and website while DoorDash handles last-mile fulfillment via its network of drivers, known as “Dashers.” Over time the platform has broadened beyond restaurant deliveries to include groceries, convenience items and retail deliveries, positioning DoorDash as a broader on-demand logistics provider for consumer goods.

In addition to its marketplace, DoorDash offers a suite of products and services for consumers and businesses.

See Also

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