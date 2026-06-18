Moore Capital Management LP Raises Position in United Rentals, Inc. $URI

Moore Capital Management LP increased its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI - Free Report) by 433.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,140 shares of the construction company's stock after buying an additional 22,864 shares during the period. Moore Capital Management LP's holdings in United Rentals were worth $22,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in URI. Woodline Partners LP raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 40.0% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 5,518 shares of the construction company's stock worth $3,458,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 24.7% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,136 shares of the construction company's stock worth $20,444,000 after buying an additional 5,375 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 43.6% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 56,057 shares of the construction company's stock worth $42,233,000 after buying an additional 17,030 shares in the last quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 11.3% in the second quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the construction company's stock worth $1,661,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 338.7% in the second quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the construction company's stock worth $1,246,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

URI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial set a $1,209.00 price objective on United Rentals in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $903.00 price target on United Rentals and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Barclays raised their price target on United Rentals from $600.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on United Rentals from $970.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and set a $1,030.00 price target on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Rentals presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,045.81.

View Our Latest Analysis on United Rentals

United Rentals Trading Down 1.8%

NYSE URI opened at $1,050.43 on Thursday. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $940.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $867.96. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $692.70 and a twelve month high of $1,106.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $65.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.81.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $9.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.47 by ($1.76). The company had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.20 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 30.56% and a net margin of 15.32%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.86 EPS. Research analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 47.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were issued a $1.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $7.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. United Rentals's payout ratio is currently 20.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 548 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $977.86, for a total value of $535,867.28. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 1,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,823,708.90. The trade was a 22.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 2,466 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $963.00, for a total value of $2,374,758.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 14,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,227,362. This represents a 14.30% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 26,088 shares of company stock worth $25,628,877 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company's stock.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc NYSE: URI is a leading equipment rental company headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut. The firm provides rental solutions and related services to construction, industrial, commercial, and municipal customers. Its business model centers on providing access to a broad fleet of equipment on a short-term or long-term basis, enabling customers to avoid the capital expenditure of ownership and to scale equipment use to match project needs.

The company's product and service offerings span general construction equipment and a range of specialty categories, including aerial work platforms, earthmoving and excavation machines, material handling equipment, pumps, power and HVAC systems, trench and shoring solutions, and tools.

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