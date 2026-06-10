Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $117.79 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. $AAPL

Moors & Cabot Inc. reduced its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL - Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 433,275 shares of the iPhone maker's stock after selling 1,957 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 5.0% of Moors & Cabot Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Moors & Cabot Inc.'s holdings in Apple were worth $117,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. now owns 13,793 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $3,608,000 after buying an additional 1,597 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 65,003 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $17,672,000 after buying an additional 5,114 shares during the period. Constant Guidance Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Constant Guidance Financial LLC now owns 18,372 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $4,995,000 after buying an additional 3,156 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 418,362 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $113,736,000 after buying an additional 17,679 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 877,458 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $238,546,000 after buying an additional 113,082 shares during the period. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trending Headlines about Apple

Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:

Negative Sentiment: Investors were disappointed that Siri’s AI overhaul still appears behind rivals, with launch timing stretching into later this year and some features limited to the U.S. at first. Apple shares slide after big Siri AI reveal

Investors were disappointed that Siri’s AI overhaul still appears behind rivals, with launch timing stretching into later this year and some features limited to the U.S. at first. Negative Sentiment: Analysts warned that Apple is relying on Google Gemini/Nvidia infrastructure for parts of its advanced AI stack, raising questions about how much of the AI value capture Apple keeps in-house. Apple failed to make its AI tool to comply to EU regulations, EU Commission says

Analysts warned that Apple is relying on Google Gemini/Nvidia infrastructure for parts of its advanced AI stack, raising questions about how much of the AI value capture Apple keeps in-house. Negative Sentiment: Morgan Stanley said the new Siri features may be held back by older iPhones, limiting the near-term upgrade cycle and the addressable installed base. Apple's AI Siri will be held back by aging devices, Morgan Stanley says

Analyst Ratings Changes

AAPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on Apple from $241.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Apple from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $325.00 price target on Apple in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $314.59.

View Our Latest Research Report on AAPL

Apple Trading Down 3.6%

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $290.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.09. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $195.07 and a one year high of $317.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $283.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $271.79.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $111.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.46 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 146.69% and a net margin of 27.15%.Apple's revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from Apple's previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 11th. Apple's payout ratio is presently 13.06%.

Insider Activity at Apple

In related news, CFO Kevan Parekh sold 1,534 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $421,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 13,366 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,675,650. The trade was a 10.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 64,949 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.23, for a total value of $16,511,984.27. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3,280,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $833,980,668.14. This trade represents a 1.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 97,759 shares of company stock worth $24,964,305. Insiders own 0.06% of the company's stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc NASDAQ: AAPL is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple's principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

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