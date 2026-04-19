Moran Wealth Management LLC Acquires 12,881 Shares of Primerica, Inc. $PRI

Moran Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI - Free Report) by 168.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,522 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 12,881 shares during the quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Primerica worth $5,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Primerica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Primerica by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,283 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Vista Investment Partners II LLC bought a new position in shares of Primerica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,685,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Primerica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC raised its position in shares of Primerica by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 4,828 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company's stock.

Get Primerica alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling at Primerica

In other news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 1,800 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.38, for a total value of $454,284.00. Following the sale, the president owned 11,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,930,384.18. This trade represents a 13.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 2,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.41, for a total transaction of $641,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 27,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,023,582.72. The trade was a 8.36% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company's stock.

Primerica Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of Primerica stock opened at $273.60 on Friday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $256.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $259.68. The company has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 0.90. Primerica, Inc. has a 1 year low of $230.09 and a 1 year high of $288.03.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $6.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.69 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $853.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.65 million. Primerica had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 32.30%. Primerica's quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Primerica, Inc. will post 20.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Primerica Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 23rd were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from Primerica's previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Primerica's dividend payout ratio is 20.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PRI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Primerica in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Primerica from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a "hold" rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Primerica in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Primerica from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Primerica from $292.00 to $285.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $293.60.

View Our Latest Research Report on PRI

Primerica Profile

Primerica, Inc is a financial services company that focuses on delivering term life insurance and investment products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The firm operates a network of independent, licensed representatives who provide personalized guidance on coverage needs, retirement planning, and wealth accumulation. Primerica's core mission is to help clients obtain affordable life insurance protection while also offering a suite of savings and investment solutions designed for long-term financial security.

In addition to term life insurance, Primerica offers a range of financial products and services that include mutual funds, annuities, auto and home insurance through partner carriers, and personal lending solutions such as secured and unsecured loans.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Primerica, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Primerica wasn't on the list.

While Primerica currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here