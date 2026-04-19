Moran Wealth Management LLC Acquires 18,205 Shares of lululemon athletica inc. $LULU

Moran Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU - Free Report) by 139.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,244 shares of the apparel retailer's stock after acquiring an additional 18,205 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC's holdings in lululemon athletica were worth $6,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its position in lululemon athletica by 66.7% during the third quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $3,737,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC grew its position in lululemon athletica by 44.4% during the third quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 65,000 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $11,565,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of lululemon athletica by 2,598.9% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 475,957 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $84,687,000 after purchasing an additional 458,322 shares during the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd grew its holdings in shares of lululemon athletica by 72.8% in the third quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 54,318 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $9,729,000 after purchasing an additional 22,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of lululemon athletica by 105.9% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 123,054 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $21,895,000 after purchasing an additional 63,296 shares during the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LULU. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of lululemon athletica from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of lululemon athletica from $203.00 to $161.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of lululemon athletica from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of lululemon athletica from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of lululemon athletica from $209.00 to $196.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, lululemon athletica has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $206.77.

Read Our Latest Analysis on lululemon athletica

Key Headlines Impacting lululemon athletica

Here are the key news stories impacting lululemon athletica this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analyst case for a turnaround: Seeking Alpha highlights an attractive valuation, zero net debt, activist investor involvement, a large buyback yield and solid liquidity that support a recovery thesis; guidance implies modest revenue growth and EPS in 2026 but management still has capital allocation flexibility. Read More.

Analyst case for a turnaround: Seeking Alpha highlights an attractive valuation, zero net debt, activist investor involvement, a large buyback yield and solid liquidity that support a recovery thesis; guidance implies modest revenue growth and EPS in 2026 but management still has capital allocation flexibility. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Product and international momentum: Another Seeking Alpha note says new styles are driving full‑price sales and international growth is running 20%+, which offsets weak U.S. comps; gross margins remain in the mid‑50s despite compression, and the stock trades at ~13x FY26 P/E in the bull case. Read More.

Product and international momentum: Another Seeking Alpha note says new styles are driving full‑price sales and international growth is running 20%+, which offsets weak U.S. comps; gross margins remain in the mid‑50s despite compression, and the stock trades at ~13x FY26 P/E in the bull case. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Investor attention and coverage: LULU is a "most‑watched" stock on Zacks/Yahoo, bringing fresh retail investor interest that can amplify moves but doesn’t change fundamentals by itself. Read More.

Investor attention and coverage: LULU is a "most‑watched" stock on Zacks/Yahoo, bringing fresh retail investor interest that can amplify moves but doesn’t change fundamentals by itself. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst stance: Telsey Advisory kept a Market Perform rating but cut the price target (noted weaker Q1 and a high‑end guide), which tempers upside expectations even as coverage remains constructive on longer horizons. Read More.

Analyst stance: Telsey Advisory kept a Market Perform rating but cut the price target (noted weaker Q1 and a high‑end guide), which tempers upside expectations even as coverage remains constructive on longer horizons. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Company statements on China product safety: Local reports and a China Daily piece relay company comments that products sold in China are safe—this may help calm some investor fears around recent product safety headlines. Read More.

Company statements on China product safety: Local reports and a China Daily piece relay company comments that products sold in China are safe—this may help calm some investor fears around recent product safety headlines. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Regulatory / PFAS probe: Multiple outlets report a U.S./state probe into potential PFAS ("forever chemicals") in apparel; Lululemon denies use but the investigation raises litigation, regulatory and reputational risk that could pressure sales and margins if it escalates. Read More.

Regulatory / PFAS probe: Multiple outlets report a U.S./state probe into potential PFAS ("forever chemicals") in apparel; Lululemon denies use but the investigation raises litigation, regulatory and reputational risk that could pressure sales and margins if it escalates. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Founder competition & governance concerns: Bloomberg reports founder Chip Wilson plans a new athletic brand—introducing direct competitive and governance questions that may worry investors focused on brand dilution and management distraction. Read More.

Founder competition & governance concerns: Bloomberg reports founder Chip Wilson plans a new athletic brand—introducing direct competitive and governance questions that may worry investors focused on brand dilution and management distraction. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Bearish views: Some analysts and commentaries urge caution (e.g., "Fight The Temptation To Buy"), citing margin pressure from tariffs/markdowns, slower Americas sales and macro uncertainty—these short‑term headwinds explain lingering investor skepticism. Read More.

Insider Activity at lululemon athletica

In related news, Director Charles V. Bergh purchased 6,090 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $164.20 per share, for a total transaction of $999,978.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 6,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $999,978. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 622 shares of lululemon athletica stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $100,142.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 19,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,084,116. This trade represents a 3.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

lululemon athletica Stock Up 2.7%

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $167.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.07. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $167.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.97. lululemon athletica inc. has a twelve month low of $143.96 and a twelve month high of $340.25.

lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The apparel retailer reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.78 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.59 billion. lululemon athletica had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 34.82%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that lululemon athletica inc. will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About lululemon athletica

lululemon athletica inc. is a design-focused athletic apparel company known for performance-oriented apparel, footwear and accessories. The company's product portfolio centers on technical apparel for yoga, running, training and everyday active lifestyle use and includes tops, bottoms, outerwear, underwear, bags and a growing footwear assortment. lululemon emphasizes fabric science and product innovation, marketing garments that blend performance features with lifestyle styling.

Products are developed in-house and produced through a network of third-party manufacturers.

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