Moran Wealth Management LLC Acquires 5,442 Shares of Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Moran Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,119 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 5,442 shares during the quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Lam Research were worth $15,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,974,214 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $17,537,447,000 after acquiring an additional 364,949 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,817,352 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $8,024,684,000 after acquiring an additional 265,805 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,182,948 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $2,836,397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263,658 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 781.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,340,865 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,518,542,000 after purchasing an additional 10,053,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Lam Research by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,312,752 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,512,854,000 after purchasing an additional 718,178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company's stock.

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Lam Research News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on LRCX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $165.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. B. Riley Financial reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Lam Research from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Twenty-seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $247.26.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Lam Research

Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

In other Lam Research news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 50,057 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.03, for a total value of $11,214,269.71. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 1,081,705 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $242,334,371.15. This represents a 4.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ava Harter sold 4,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.50, for a total value of $930,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 54,705 shares in the company, valued at $12,718,912.50. The trade was a 6.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 130,886 shares of company stock valued at $29,658,802. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lam Research Stock Up 2.5%

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $267.60 on Friday. Lam Research Corporation has a twelve month low of $61.14 and a twelve month high of $273.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company's 50 day moving average is $231.88 and its 200 day moving average is $193.71. The company has a market cap of $334.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.78.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 30.22% and a return on equity of 62.81%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Lam Research has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.450 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th. Lam Research's dividend payout ratio is 21.31%.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

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