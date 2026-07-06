Moran Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in United Airlines Holdings Inc $UAL

Moran Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 34,973 shares of the transportation company's stock, valued at approximately $3,220,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAL. Bison Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of United Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at $246,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of United Airlines by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 39,872 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $2,753,000 after buying an additional 7,713 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its position in shares of United Airlines by 92.7% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 12,349 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 5,939 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in United Airlines by 23.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 292,580 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $23,298,000 after buying an additional 55,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in United Airlines by 73.5% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 9,410 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 3,987 shares in the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on UAL. Wall Street Zen raised United Airlines from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of United Airlines from $130.00 to $157.50 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of United Airlines from $132.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of United Airlines in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $149.26.

Check Out Our Latest Report on United Airlines

Insider Activity at United Airlines

In related news, EVP Andrew P. Nocella sold 7,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.19, for a total value of $631,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 215,345 shares in the company, valued at $19,421,965.55. This trade represents a 3.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Scott Kirby sold 48,303 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.30, for a total transaction of $5,859,153.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 798,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,910,087.70. This represents a 5.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 96,381 shares of company stock worth $10,837,575 in the last quarter. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Airlines Price Performance

Shares of UAL opened at $133.32 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $43.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.25. United Airlines Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $79.86 and a 12-month high of $138.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.88.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $14.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.19 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 24.33% and a net margin of 6.06%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. United Airlines has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.000-11.000 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.000-2.000 EPS. Analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings Inc will post 10 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc operates United Airlines, a major U.S. full-service passenger carrier providing scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The company offers a comprehensive route network that covers domestic markets across the United States as well as extensive international service to Europe, Asia, Latin America, and the Pacific. United operates a mixed fleet of narrow- and wide-body aircraft on point-to-point and hub-and-spoke routes, and supports corporate and leisure travel through offerings such as premium cabins, basic economy, and ancillary services including baggage, seat selection and in-flight amenities.

In addition to passenger operations, United provides cargo services through United Cargo, handling freight, mail and specialized shipments.

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