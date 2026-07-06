Moran Wealth Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Prologis, Inc. $PLD

Moran Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD - Free Report) by 26.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,792 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 8,995 shares during the quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Prologis were worth $3,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 629.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,475 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 15,078 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 10,728 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $422,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 63,829 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $6,710,000 after acquiring an additional 4,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Prologis by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 433,312 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $45,550,000 after acquiring an additional 10,266 shares in the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

PLD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Prologis from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $152.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Prologis

Insider Transactions at Prologis

In other Prologis news, CFO Timothy D. Arndt sold 3,597 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $539,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.52% of the company's stock.

Prologis Trading Down 0.2%

NYSE:PLD opened at $139.21 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $129.79 billion, a PE ratio of 35.07 and a beta of 1.32. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.41 and a 52-week high of $150.18. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $142.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.12 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 41.54%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. Prologis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.070-6.230 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. Prologis's dividend payout ratio is currently 107.81%.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in logistics and distribution facilities. The company focuses on acquiring, developing, and managing high-quality industrial real estate assets that support supply chain infrastructure for third-party logistics providers, e-commerce businesses, retailers and manufacturers. Its portfolio primarily consists of warehouse and distribution centers designed to optimize goods movement and storage near key transportation hubs.

With a global presence, Prologis serves customers across the Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

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