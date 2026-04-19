Moran Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Royalty Pharma PLC $RPRX

Moran Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Royalty Pharma PLC (NASDAQ:RPRX - Free Report) by 20.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,193 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after buying an additional 23,429 shares during the quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $5,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RPRX. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Royalty Pharma by 367.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 203,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $6,342,000 after buying an additional 160,191 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in Royalty Pharma by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 79,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $2,490,000 after buying an additional 13,489 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new stake in Royalty Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $264,000. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in Royalty Pharma by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 47,992 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $1,494,000 after buying an additional 13,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Royalty Pharma by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,559,378 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $56,184,000 after buying an additional 274,960 shares during the last quarter. 54.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Royalty Pharma Trading Up 3.1%

NASDAQ RPRX opened at $50.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.04, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.39. Royalty Pharma PLC has a one year low of $31.58 and a one year high of $50.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The business's fifty day moving average is $46.45 and its 200-day moving average is $41.56.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $621.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $839.97 million. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 28.21% and a net margin of 32.38%. Equities research analysts predict that Royalty Pharma PLC will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

Royalty Pharma Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Royalty Pharma's dividend payout ratio is presently 69.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RPRX. Wall Street Zen lowered Royalty Pharma from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Royalty Pharma in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Royalty Pharma from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Royalty Pharma from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Royalty Pharma from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Royalty Pharma has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $49.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on RPRX

Insider Buying and Selling at Royalty Pharma

In other news, CFO Terrance P. Coyne sold 114,954 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.84, for a total transaction of $4,924,629.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 23,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,026,960.48. This represents a 82.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marshall Urist sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.09, for a total value of $821,800.00. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 457,496 shares of company stock valued at $19,618,025 in the last quarter. 18.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Royalty Pharma Company Profile

Royalty Pharma plc is a specialty finance company that acquires biopharmaceutical royalty interests and provides non-dilutive financing to drug developers and rights holders. The firm purchases future royalty streams, milestone-contingent payments and other revenue rights linked to approved and late-stage pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. By paying upfront consideration for these rights, Royalty Pharma seeks to generate long-term cash flows tied to the commercial performance of a diversified portfolio of medicines.

The company's transaction structures include outright royalty purchases, structured financings and milestone arrangements tailored to the needs of innovator companies, academic institutions and investors.

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