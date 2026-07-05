Moran Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Visa Inc. $V

Moran Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V - Free Report) by 34.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,584 shares of the credit-card processor's stock after purchasing an additional 21,672 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises 0.8% of Moran Wealth Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Moran Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Visa were worth $25,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Visa in the first quarter worth $565,000. Sierra Ocean LLC lifted its position in Visa by 8.4% during the first quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 891 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. IRON Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 984 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 46,217 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $13,969,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 16,626 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $5,025,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Visa News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Visa this week:

Visa Trading Down 0.2%

NYSE V opened at $361.31 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $293.89 and a 12 month high of $362.13. The stock has a market cap of $648.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.75. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $327.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $324.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Visa (NYSE:V - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The credit-card processor reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.75 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 51.68%.Visa's quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 13.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 28th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit-card processor to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 12th. Visa's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.34%.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 10,490 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.99, for a total value of $3,608,455.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 15,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,219,704.26. This represents a 40.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Chris Suh sold 10,639 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.81, for a total transaction of $3,455,653.59. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 9,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,206,524.32. The trade was a 51.87% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,554 shares of company stock valued at $24,898,255. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on V. Truist Financial set a $371.00 price target on shares of Visa and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $365.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Visa from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $397.96.

View Our Latest Stock Report on V

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world's largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa's network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa's product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

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