Moran Wealth Management LLC Has $6.55 Million Stake in Toyota Motor Corporation $TM

Moran Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE:TM - Free Report) by 60.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,613 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 11,504 shares during the quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $6,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. DeDora Capital Inc. raised its stake in Toyota Motor by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 2,141 shares of the company's stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in Toyota Motor by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 296 shares of the company's stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its stake in Toyota Motor by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 1,020 shares of the company's stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Toyota Motor by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 2,125 shares of the company's stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC raised its stake in Toyota Motor by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the company's stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.48% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

TM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DZ Bank raised shares of Toyota Motor from a "strong sell" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Research raised shares of Toyota Motor from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Toyota Motor in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Toyota Motor from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on shares of Toyota Motor in a report on Thursday, February 12th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toyota Motor has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $290.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor Price Performance

TM stock opened at $217.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Toyota Motor Corporation has a 12 month low of $167.18 and a 12 month high of $248.90. The firm has a market cap of $283.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.66. The company's 50-day moving average price is $222.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.10.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, February 7th. The company reported $6.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.35 by $1.91. The company had revenue of $76.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82 billion. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 9.67%. On average, analysts anticipate that Toyota Motor Corporation will post 19.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toyota Motor Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation is a global automotive manufacturer headquartered in Toyota City, Aichi, Japan. Founded in 1937 by Kiichiro Toyoda as an offshoot of Toyoda Automatic Loom Works, the company builds and sells a broad range of vehicles and related products under the Toyota and Lexus brands. Toyota's operations encompass vehicle design, manufacturing, parts supply, and distribution through a worldwide dealer network, as well as complementary businesses such as vehicle financing and mobility services.

The company's product lineup includes passenger cars, SUVs, pickup trucks, light commercial vehicles and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, along with engines and vehicle components.

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