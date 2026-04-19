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Moran Wealth Management LLC Invests $6.29 Million in Hamilton Lane Inc. $HLNE

Written by MarketBeat
April 19, 2026
Hamilton Lane logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Moran Wealth Management initiated a new position in Hamilton Lane, purchasing 46,818 shares worth approximately $6.29 million, equal to about 0.08% of the company.
  • Institutional ownership stands at 97.40%, and several large investors — including Invesco, Champlain and Millennium — materially increased their stakes in recent quarters.
  • Analysts are generally positive with a consensus "Moderate Buy" and a $157.63 price target; Hamilton Lane also recently posted a quarterly EPS and revenue beat and pays a $0.54 quarterly dividend (2.0% yield).
  • Five stocks we like better than Hamilton Lane.

Moran Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Hamilton Lane Inc. (NASDAQ:HLNE - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 46,818 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,288,000. Moran Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Hamilton Lane as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 7.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,534,836 shares of the company's stock worth $206,880,000 after purchasing an additional 104,977 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 33.8% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,388,380 shares of the company's stock worth $187,140,000 after purchasing an additional 350,437 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 418.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,060,511 shares of the company's stock worth $142,946,000 after purchasing an additional 856,112 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 0.8% in the third quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 686,204 shares of the company's stock worth $92,493,000 after purchasing an additional 5,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 4.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 665,043 shares of the company's stock worth $89,649,000 after purchasing an additional 25,375 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on HLNE shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Hamilton Lane in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $184.00 to $150.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hamilton Lane from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $230.00 to $171.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $161.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $157.63.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane Trading Up 2.5%

Shares of Hamilton Lane stock opened at $106.78 on Friday. Hamilton Lane Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.47 and a 1 year high of $179.19. The firm has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 3.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.29.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.27. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 30.59% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The business had revenue of $198.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. Hamilton Lane's revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Hamilton Lane Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hamilton Lane Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 20th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. Hamilton Lane's payout ratio is presently 38.78%.

About Hamilton Lane

(Free Report)

Hamilton Lane is a global private markets investment management firm specializing in the full spectrum of private equity and credit strategies. The company partners with institutional investors and wealth managers to design, implement and manage customized portfolios in primary fund investing, secondary market transactions and direct co-investment opportunities. By combining investment selection, portfolio construction and ongoing monitoring, Hamilton Lane seeks to optimize risk-adjusted returns across diverse private markets exposures.

Founded in 1991, Hamilton Lane has developed a track record of investment and advisory services in private markets.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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