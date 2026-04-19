Moran Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in AECOM $ACM

Moran Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 38,076 shares of the construction company's stock, valued at approximately $3,630,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in AECOM by 28,246.5% during the second quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,335,667 shares of the construction company's stock worth $602,183,000 after buying an additional 5,316,844 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in AECOM by 2.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,107,636 shares of the construction company's stock worth $666,393,000 after buying an additional 127,036 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in AECOM by 14.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,979,960 shares of the construction company's stock worth $649,735,000 after buying an additional 618,205 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in AECOM by 105.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,216,372 shares of the construction company's stock worth $550,110,000 after buying an additional 2,162,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in AECOM by 0.7% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,210,130 shares of the construction company's stock worth $288,356,000 after buying an additional 15,448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company's stock.

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AECOM Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSE:ACM opened at $86.52 on Friday. AECOM has a 12-month low of $82.41 and a 12-month high of $135.52. The stock has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $90.62 and a 200-day moving average of $104.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 9th. The construction company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.12). AECOM had a return on equity of 27.05% and a net margin of 2.94%.The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. The business's revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. AECOM has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.180-4.890 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AECOM will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

AECOM Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 1st. AECOM's payout ratio is 35.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ACM. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on AECOM from $148.00 to $127.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Zacks Research raised AECOM from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on AECOM from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Citigroup lowered their price target on AECOM from $152.00 to $131.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on AECOM from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $130.09.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ACM

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM is a multinational infrastructure consulting firm that provides a broad range of professional technical and management services. Its core offerings include architecture and engineering design, program and construction management, environmental remediation and consulting, and operations and maintenance support. The company works across the full project lifecycle from planning and design through construction and long‑term asset management.

AECOM serves public- and private-sector clients in major built-environment markets, including transportation (roads, bridges, rail, airports), water and wastewater systems, buildings and places, energy and power, and environmental services.

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