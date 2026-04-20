Moran Wealth Management LLC Purchases 6,297 Shares of Visa Inc. $V

Moran Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V - Free Report) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,912 shares of the credit-card processor's stock after buying an additional 6,297 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Visa were worth $22,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clayton Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 446.2% in the 4th quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC now owns 71 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 102.7% in the 4th quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 75 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Dorato Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Visa

In other Visa news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 650 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.62, for a total transaction of $201,253.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,679 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $829,471.98. This trade represents a 19.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

Visa Stock Performance

V opened at $317.33 on Monday. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $293.89 and a 12-month high of $375.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $576.01 billion, a PE ratio of 29.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $311.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $329.21.

Visa (NYSE:V - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The credit-card processor reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.03. Visa had a net margin of 50.23% and a return on equity of 61.74%. The company had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.75 EPS. Visa's revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 10th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Visa's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

V has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $387.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Visa to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $385.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $372.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $388.88.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Visa

Key Visa News

Here are the key news stories impacting Visa this week:

Visa Profile

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world's largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa's network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa's product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

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