Moran Wealth Management LLC Sells 18,015 Shares of Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Moran Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,625 shares of the Internet television network's stock after selling 18,015 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Netflix were worth $11,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 912.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 390,014,981 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $36,567,805,000 after acquiring an additional 351,493,659 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 927.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 176,780,995 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $16,574,986,000 after acquiring an additional 159,578,053 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Netflix by 892.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,598,678 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $9,305,336,000 after acquiring an additional 89,558,684 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Netflix by 859.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 89,341,444 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $8,376,656,000 after acquiring an additional 80,025,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Netflix by 685.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 86,058,878 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $8,068,882,000 after purchasing an additional 75,107,069 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 27,312 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total transaction of $2,422,301.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 120,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,725,370.39. The trade was a 18.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Reed Hastings sold 407,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total value of $37,955,131.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 3,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,932.20. This trade represents a 99.04% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders sold 899,839 shares of company stock valued at $80,141,661. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Netflix

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Netflix Stock Performance

Netflix stock opened at $77.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $326.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.86 and a 1 year high of $130.23. The company's 50-day moving average is $83.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.17 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 40.92%. Netflix's revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.61 EPS. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on NFLX. Guggenheim reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, May 15th. New Street Research raised their target price on Netflix from $96.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Erste Group Bank cut Netflix from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Netflix from a "neutral" rating to an "underweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, China Renaissance increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have given a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $114.26.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Netflix

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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