Moran Wealth Management LLC Sells 19,592 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. $CDNS

Moran Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS - Free Report) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,183 shares of the software maker's stock after selling 19,592 shares during the period. Cadence Design Systems accounts for about 1.2% of Moran Wealth Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Moran Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $37,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the software maker's stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 0.4% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 7,072 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $2,456,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 4.3% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 777 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Spirepoint Private Client LLC grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Spirepoint Private Client LLC now owns 722 shares of the software maker's stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.4% during the third quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the software maker's stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Cadence Design Systems Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $311.03 on Friday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $247.70 and a twelve month high of $376.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $85.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $290.81 and a 200-day moving average of $310.56.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.42 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 29.34% and a net margin of 20.93%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. Cadence Design Systems has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.890-1.950 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.050-8.150 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on CDNS shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $395.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a "buy" rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $410.00 to $375.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $355.00 to $319.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $376.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CDNS

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.19, for a total value of $280,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 128,586 shares in the company, valued at $36,028,511.34. This represents a 0.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Ita M. Brennan sold 180 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.03, for a total value of $53,105.40. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,470 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,203,874.10. This represents a 2.35% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 3,185 shares of company stock worth $927,728 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company's stock.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc NASDAQ: CDNS is a global provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software, hardware and intellectual property used to design and verify advanced semiconductor chips, systems-on-chip (SoCs), printed circuit boards (PCBs) and packaging. Headquartered in San Jose, California and founded in 1988, Cadence serves semiconductor companies, original equipment manufacturers and system designers across the globe, helping customers accelerate design cycles and manage the complexity of modern integrated systems.

The company's offerings span software tools for digital, custom/analog and mixed-signal design, verification and signoff, as well as solutions for system-level modeling, thermal and signal integrity analysis, and PCB and package design.

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