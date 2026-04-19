Moran Wealth Management LLC Takes $5.64 Million Position in The Trade Desk $TTD

Moran Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 148,567 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $5,640,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 370.2% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 28,124 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 22,143 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 332.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 81,332 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 62,537 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 609,285 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $23,128,000 after purchasing an additional 102,677 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. bought a new stake in Trade Desk during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $456,000. Finally, Forefront Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Trade Desk during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company's stock.

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Trade Desk Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of TTD stock opened at $22.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.34. The Trade Desk has a 12 month low of $19.74 and a 12 month high of $91.45. The company has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.18.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The technology company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.59. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 15.31%.The company had revenue of $846.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $840.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Trade Desk will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trade Desk announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 25th that permits the company to repurchase $350.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Trade Desk

In other Trade Desk news, Director Kathryn E. Falberg sold 50,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.48, for a total value of $1,524,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on TTD shares. Cannonball Research upgraded Trade Desk to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a "neutral" rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Trade Desk from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Benchmark restated a "buy" rating and set a $40.00 target price (down from $65.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Trade Desk from $49.00 to $40.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trade Desk has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $41.91.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TTD

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc NASDAQ: TTD is a technology company that provides a demand-side platform (DSP) for programmatic digital advertising. Its platform enables advertisers, agencies and other buyers to plan, purchase and measure ad inventory across digital channels, including display, video, mobile, audio, native and connected TV. By centralizing real‑time bidding, audience targeting and inventory access, the company aims to help clients optimize media spend and reach audiences at scale across publishers and ad exchanges.

Founded in 2009 by Jeff Green and Dave Pickles, The Trade Desk grew from a focus on programmatic display into a global ad‑tech provider.

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