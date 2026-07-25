Morningstar Investment Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Corpay, Inc $CPAY

Morningstar Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Corpay, Inc (NYSE:CPAY - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,245 shares of the corporate payments company's stock, valued at approximately $3,854,000.

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Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corpay during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Leonteq Securities AG purchased a new position in shares of Corpay in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. BOKF NA boosted its stake in shares of Corpay by 4,700.0% in the 3rd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 96 shares of the corporate payments company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Torren Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corpay in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, DV Equities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corpay in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 98.84% of the company's stock.

Insider Transactions at Corpay

In other news, insider Armando Lins Netto sold 70,476 shares of Corpay stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.13, for a total transaction of $24,816,713.88. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 11,274 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,969,913.62. The trade was a 86.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven T. Stull sold 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.78, for a total value of $360,780.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 28,241 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,188,787.98. This trade represents a 3.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 88,677 shares of company stock valued at $31,304,091. Company insiders own 5.19% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Corpay in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Loop Capital began coverage on Corpay in a research note on Monday, May 18th. They set a "buy" rating and a $406.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Corpay from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Oppenheimer reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $388.00 price objective on shares of Corpay in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Corpay in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $382.54.

View Our Latest Research Report on CPAY

Corpay Trading Up 1.7%

NYSE:CPAY opened at $370.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.88. Corpay, Inc has a one year low of $252.84 and a one year high of $374.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $350.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $333.65.

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The corporate payments company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.63 million during the quarter. Corpay had a return on equity of 38.68% and a net margin of 24.60%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Corpay, Inc will post 25.49 EPS for the current year.

Corpay Profile

Corpay is a global corporate payments company that provides businesses with a range of payment and expense management solutions. Its services are designed to help organizations manage payables, card programs, travel and fleet-related expenses, and cross-border transactions more efficiently.

The company serves customers across a variety of industries and geographies, offering software and payment tools that streamline accounts payable, vendor payments, and workforce payments. Corpay also provides specialized solutions for fleet management and international payments, helping businesses control costs and simplify financial operations.

Corpay operates as part of the broader financial technology and payment processing sector.

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