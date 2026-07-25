Morningstar Investment Management LLC Cuts Stake in General Dynamics Corporation $GD

Morningstar Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD - Free Report) by 33.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,976 shares of the aerospace company's stock after selling 8,204 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Management LLC's holdings in General Dynamics were worth $5,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in General Dynamics by 4.8% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 113,301 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $38,887,000 after buying an additional 5,204 shares during the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 3.3% during the first quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 949 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 65.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 641,889 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $220,309,000 after acquiring an additional 254,484 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at about $684,000. Finally, Inceptionr LLC raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Inceptionr LLC now owns 5,635 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mark Malcolm sold 5,480 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 10,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,884,695. This trade represents a 33.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 36,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.29, for a total transaction of $12,596,179.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 38,975 shares in the company, valued at $13,457,677.75. This trade represents a 48.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 78,190 shares of company stock worth $27,041,022. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on GD. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a "sector perform" rating and set a $385.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on General Dynamics from $384.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group raised General Dynamics from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Weiss Ratings upgraded General Dynamics from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on General Dynamics from $327.00 to $313.00 and set a "sell" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $391.15.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GD

General Dynamics Stock Up 1.2%

NYSE:GD opened at $386.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company's fifty day moving average price is $356.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $351.77. General Dynamics Corporation has a 1-year low of $306.03 and a 1-year high of $388.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.32, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.34.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $13.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.70 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Corporation will post 16.66 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a $1.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. General Dynamics's dividend payout ratio is presently 40.03%.

Key Headlines Impacting General Dynamics

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About General Dynamics

General Dynamics is a major American aerospace and defense contractor that designs, manufactures and supports a broad range of products and services for government and commercial customers worldwide. Headquartered in the United States (Reston, Virginia), the company supplies platforms and systems used by armed forces, civil authorities and private operators across multiple domains including air, land, sea and cyber.

Its principal activities span several operating businesses: a business aviation unit that develops and supports Gulfstream business jets; land systems that produce armored combat vehicles and related logistics and sustainment services; marine systems that design and construct submarines and surface ships for navies; and mission systems and information technology operations that provide command-and-control, communications, cybersecurity and systems-integration services.

See Also

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