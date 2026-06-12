Mosley Wealth Management Makes New $1.63 Million Investment in Robinhood Markets, Inc. $HOOD

Mosley Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,373 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,626,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fox Hill Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Fox Hill Wealth Management now owns 21,656 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,449,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 527.8% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 25,870 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,926,000 after acquiring an additional 21,749 shares during the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 163.2% in the 4th quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 5,283 shares of the company's stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 3,276 shares during the last quarter. Xponance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Xponance LLC now owns 121,320 shares of the company's stock valued at $13,721,000 after acquiring an additional 7,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC increased its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 4,185 shares of the company's stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Robinhood Markets

In other Robinhood Markets news, insider Steven M. Quirk sold 10,837 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.91, for a total transaction of $931,006.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 81,989 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,043,674.99. This trade represents a 11.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Meyer Malka acquired 250,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $80.74 per share, with a total value of $20,185,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 3,924,427 shares in the company, valued at $316,858,235.98. This trade represents a 6.80% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 680,000 shares of company stock worth $55,306,560 and sold 571,602 shares worth $41,959,746. Insiders own 14.47% of the company's stock.

Robinhood Markets News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Robinhood Markets this week:

Robinhood Markets Stock Up 6.8%

Shares of NASDAQ HOOD opened at $92.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $83.05 billion, a PE ratio of 44.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 2.35. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.51 and a 52-week high of $153.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.17.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 41.12% and a return on equity of 21.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HOOD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $89.00 to $82.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup reiterated a "market outperform" rating on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Research upgraded Robinhood Markets from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday. Loop Capital set a $94.00 target price on Robinhood Markets in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Robinhood Markets from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $110.73.

Read Our Latest Analysis on HOOD

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc NASDAQ: HOOD is a U.S.-based financial services company best known for its mobile-first brokerage platform that aims to "democratize finance for all." Founded in 2013 by Vladimir Tenev and Baiju Bhatt and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company built early traction by offering commission-free trading and a simplified user experience that attracted a large base of retail investors.

Robinhood's core products and services include a mobile app and web platform for trading U.S.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD - Free Report).

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