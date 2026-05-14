Motorola Solutions, Inc. $MSI Position Reduced by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich trimmed its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI - Free Report) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 127,965 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock after selling 22,426 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned approximately 0.08% of Motorola Solutions worth $49,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. United Community Bank raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 81.3% during the third quarter. United Community Bank now owns 58 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Strategic Advocates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the third quarter worth $28,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 86 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on MSI shares. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Motorola Solutions from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Motorola Solutions from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, April 26th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $540.00 to $525.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $499.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $470.00 target price on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Thursday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $504.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MSI

Motorola Solutions Stock Up 1.7%

MSI stock opened at $398.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $359.36 and a fifty-two week high of $492.22. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $443.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $415.42. The stock has a market cap of $66.09 billion, a PE ratio of 32.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.93.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.13. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 100.13%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.18 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Motorola Solutions has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.820-3.880 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 16.870-16.990 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 15.25 EPS for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 20th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Motorola Solutions's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Motorola Solutions

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Cynthia Yazdi sold 7,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.01, for a total transaction of $3,297,070.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 9,529 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,488,254.29. This trade represents a 42.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 434 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.12, for a total transaction of $204,032.08. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,362,768.36. The trade was a 5.72% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 129,069 shares of company stock valued at $60,779,964. Company insiders own 1.28% of the company's stock.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc is a provider of mission-critical communications and analytics solutions for public safety and commercial customers. The company designs, manufactures and supports a range of communications equipment and software aimed at enabling first responders, government agencies and enterprises to coordinate and operate reliably in high-pressure environments. Its offerings emphasize secure, resilient connectivity and situational awareness for organizations that require dependable voice, data and video communications.

Product lines include land mobile radio (LMR) systems and handheld and vehicle-mounted radios used by police, fire and emergency medical services; broadband push-to-talk and LTE-based solutions; command-and-control center software for incident management and records; and video security and analytics systems.

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