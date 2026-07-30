Motorola Solutions, Inc. $MSI Shares Acquired by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI - Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,244,326 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock after buying an additional 59,294 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.75% of Motorola Solutions worth $539,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,907,000. Evelyn Partners Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions in the first quarter worth $1,052,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 11.4% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 63,931 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $27,744,000 after purchasing an additional 6,564 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 591,086 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $226,642,000 after purchasing an additional 67,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 706,588 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $270,849,000 after purchasing an additional 96,751 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.17% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $499.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Research raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $506.00 to $509.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $504.67.

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Motorola Solutions Stock Down 1.4%

Motorola Solutions stock opened at $434.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.07. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $359.36 and a one year high of $492.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $411.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $425.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.88.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 100.13%. Motorola Solutions's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. Motorola Solutions has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.820-3.880 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 16.870-16.990 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 15.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 17th. Motorola Solutions's payout ratio is 39.00%.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc is a provider of mission-critical communications and analytics solutions for public safety and commercial customers. The company designs, manufactures and supports a range of communications equipment and software aimed at enabling first responders, government agencies and enterprises to coordinate and operate reliably in high-pressure environments. Its offerings emphasize secure, resilient connectivity and situational awareness for organizations that require dependable voice, data and video communications.

Product lines include land mobile radio (LMR) systems and handheld and vehicle-mounted radios used by police, fire and emergency medical services; broadband push-to-talk and LTE-based solutions; command-and-control center software for incident management and records; and video security and analytics systems.

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