Motorola Solutions, Inc. $MSI Shares Acquired by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI - Free Report) by 18.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,452 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock after purchasing an additional 6,125 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.'s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $16,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MSI. Evelyn Partners Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,052,000. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,907,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 63,931 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $27,744,000 after buying an additional 6,564 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 591,086 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $226,642,000 after buying an additional 67,467 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 706,588 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $270,849,000 after buying an additional 96,751 shares in the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

MSI opened at $443.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $73.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $413.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $427.30. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $359.36 and a 1-year high of $492.22.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 100.13% and a net margin of 17.61%.Motorola Solutions's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.18 EPS. Motorola Solutions has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.820-3.880 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 16.870-16.990 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 15.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th were given a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Motorola Solutions's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $530.00 price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Friday, May 8th. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Motorola Solutions from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $540.00 to $525.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $504.67.

View Our Latest Report on MSI

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc is a provider of mission-critical communications and analytics solutions for public safety and commercial customers. The company designs, manufactures and supports a range of communications equipment and software aimed at enabling first responders, government agencies and enterprises to coordinate and operate reliably in high-pressure environments. Its offerings emphasize secure, resilient connectivity and situational awareness for organizations that require dependable voice, data and video communications.

Product lines include land mobile radio (LMR) systems and handheld and vehicle-mounted radios used by police, fire and emergency medical services; broadband push-to-talk and LTE-based solutions; command-and-control center software for incident management and records; and video security and analytics systems.

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