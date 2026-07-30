Motorola Solutions, Inc. $MSI Shares Bought by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI - Free Report) by 81.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,010 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock after purchasing an additional 8,549 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems' holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $8,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 5.0% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,244,326 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $539,958,000 after buying an additional 59,294 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the first quarter worth about $1,145,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the first quarter worth about $6,325,000. Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 1,600,491 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $694,565,000 after acquiring an additional 30,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,069 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. 84.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE MSI opened at $434.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $411.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $425.90. The company has a market cap of $72.06 billion, a PE ratio of 34.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.88. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $359.36 and a 1-year high of $492.22.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.13. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 100.13% and a net margin of 17.61%.The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.18 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Motorola Solutions has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.820-3.880 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 16.870-16.990 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 15.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Motorola Solutions's dividend payout ratio is presently 39.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MSI. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $499.00 to $503.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, June 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $506.00 to $509.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $530.00 target price on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Motorola Solutions from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $504.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MSI

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc is a provider of mission-critical communications and analytics solutions for public safety and commercial customers. The company designs, manufactures and supports a range of communications equipment and software aimed at enabling first responders, government agencies and enterprises to coordinate and operate reliably in high-pressure environments. Its offerings emphasize secure, resilient connectivity and situational awareness for organizations that require dependable voice, data and video communications.

Product lines include land mobile radio (LMR) systems and handheld and vehicle-mounted radios used by police, fire and emergency medical services; broadband push-to-talk and LTE-based solutions; command-and-control center software for incident management and records; and video security and analytics systems.

Further Reading

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