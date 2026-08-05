Motorola Solutions, Inc. $MSI Shares Sold by Sapient Capital LLC

Sapient Capital LLC trimmed its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI - Free Report) by 95.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 778 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock after selling 17,209 shares during the quarter. Sapient Capital LLC's holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gunpowder Capital Management LLC dba Oliver Wealth Management purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1,966.7% during the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 540.0% in the 1st quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 64 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE MSI opened at $443.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $359.36 and a 52-week high of $492.22. The business's 50-day moving average price is $413.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $427.30. The firm has a market cap of $73.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.87.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.70 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 100.13% and a net margin of 17.61%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. Motorola Solutions has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.820-3.880 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 16.870-16.990 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 15.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th were issued a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Motorola Solutions's payout ratio is presently 39.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on MSI. Wall Street Zen cut Motorola Solutions from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $499.00 to $503.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Motorola Solutions from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $540.00 to $525.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $504.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MSI

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc is a provider of mission-critical communications and analytics solutions for public safety and commercial customers. The company designs, manufactures and supports a range of communications equipment and software aimed at enabling first responders, government agencies and enterprises to coordinate and operate reliably in high-pressure environments. Its offerings emphasize secure, resilient connectivity and situational awareness for organizations that require dependable voice, data and video communications.

Product lines include land mobile radio (LMR) systems and handheld and vehicle-mounted radios used by police, fire and emergency medical services; broadband push-to-talk and LTE-based solutions; command-and-control center software for incident management and records; and video security and analytics systems.

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