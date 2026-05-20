Motorola Solutions, Inc. $MSI Stake Boosted by Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. increased its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI - Free Report) by 32.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 439,646 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock after buying an additional 108,472 shares during the quarter. Motorola Solutions accounts for approximately 3.0% of Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.'s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. owned 0.26% of Motorola Solutions worth $168,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MSI. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the third quarter worth $25,000. United Community Bank increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 81.3% in the third quarter. United Community Bank now owns 58 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the third quarter worth $28,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 86 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Motorola Solutions

In related news, CEO Cynthia Yazdi sold 7,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.01, for a total transaction of $3,297,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 9,529 shares in the company, valued at $4,488,254.29. The trade was a 42.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 28,435 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.95, for a total value of $13,590,508.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 90,721 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $43,360,101.95. The trade was a 23.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 129,069 shares of company stock valued at $60,779,964. 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Motorola Solutions Trading Down 2.7%

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock opened at $399.29 on Wednesday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $359.36 and a 12-month high of $492.22. The company has a market cap of $66.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.17, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The company's 50-day moving average price is $437.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $414.32.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.13. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 100.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Motorola Solutions has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.820-3.880 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 16.870-16.990 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 15.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be issued a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 17th. Motorola Solutions's dividend payout ratio is presently 39.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on MSI. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $470.00 price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $530.00 price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $499.00 to $503.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $504.67.

View Our Latest Report on MSI

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc is a provider of mission-critical communications and analytics solutions for public safety and commercial customers. The company designs, manufactures and supports a range of communications equipment and software aimed at enabling first responders, government agencies and enterprises to coordinate and operate reliably in high-pressure environments. Its offerings emphasize secure, resilient connectivity and situational awareness for organizations that require dependable voice, data and video communications.

Product lines include land mobile radio (LMR) systems and handheld and vehicle-mounted radios used by police, fire and emergency medical services; broadband push-to-talk and LTE-based solutions; command-and-control center software for incident management and records; and video security and analytics systems.

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