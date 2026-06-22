Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC Sells 7,292 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. $AME

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC lessened its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME - Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,304 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 7,292 shares during the quarter. AMETEK makes up approximately 6.6% of Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC's holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC owned 0.08% of AMETEK worth $38,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AME. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK in the second quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in AMETEK by 16.1% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,784 shares of the technology company's stock worth $3,037,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in AMETEK by 65.0% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,946 shares of the technology company's stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in AMETEK by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 223,227 shares of the technology company's stock worth $40,392,000 after acquiring an additional 61,672 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in AMETEK by 105.3% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 158,274 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $28,641,000 after acquiring an additional 81,178 shares during the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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AMETEK Stock Performance

NYSE:AME opened at $237.27 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $54.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.00. The firm's 50 day moving average is $230.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.86. AMETEK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.43 and a fifty-two week high of $243.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.91 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 20.11% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. AMETEK has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.940-8.140 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. Analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 8.13 EPS for the current year.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. AMETEK's payout ratio is 20.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AMETEK news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 530 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.78, for a total transaction of $114,893.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 4,480 shares in the company, valued at $971,174.40. This represents a 10.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AME. Wall Street Zen lowered AMETEK from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Weiss Ratings lowered AMETEK from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $265.00 target price on AMETEK in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on AMETEK in a research note on Friday, March 27th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $253.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson restated a "buy" rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of AMETEK in a report on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $253.57.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AMETEK

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc is a global manufacturer of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices that serves a broad range of industries. Headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, the company designs and produces precision instruments, electronic measurement devices, specialty sensors, and electric motors and motion control systems. Its product portfolio includes analytical and monitoring instruments, calibration equipment, power supplies, embedded electronics, and industrial motors and drives used for critical applications.

The company operates through two primary business platforms — an electronic instruments group focused on analytical, test and measurement and sensor products, and an electromechanical group that supplies motors, actuators, and related power and motion solutions.

Further Reading

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