MSA Advisors LLC Has $124.47 Million Stock Position in Apollo Global Management Inc. $APO

MSA Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO - Free Report) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 859,802 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 56,400 shares during the quarter. Apollo Global Management accounts for approximately 31.2% of MSA Advisors LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. MSA Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Apollo Global Management worth $124,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 262 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. City Holding Co. increased its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 391.9% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 305 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 366 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company's stock.

Apollo Global Management Price Performance

APO opened at $138.41 on Wednesday. The business's 50-day moving average is $126.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.06. Apollo Global Management Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.56 and a 1 year high of $157.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.80 billion, a PE ratio of 88.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.50.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.05. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 3.62%.The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management Inc. will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were paid a $0.5625 dividend. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. This is a boost from Apollo Global Management's previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. Apollo Global Management's payout ratio is presently 143.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on APO shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Apollo Global Management from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. TD Cowen cut their price target on Apollo Global Management from $155.00 to $146.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Apollo Global Management from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings lowered Apollo Global Management from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $151.23.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Apollo Global Management

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apollo Global Management news, insider John P. Zito sold 48,644 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.66, for a total value of $6,355,825.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 3,063,696 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $400,302,519.36. This trade represents a 1.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company's stock.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc NYSE: APO is a global alternative investment manager that specializes in private equity, credit and real assets. The firm originates, invests in and manages a broad set of strategies across distressed and opportunistic credit, direct lending, structured credit, buyouts and real estate. Apollo provides investment management and advisory services to institutional clients and individual investors through pooled funds, separate accounts and publicly listed investment vehicles.

Its private equity business pursues control and non-control investments across industries, often focusing on complex or distressed situations where operational improvement and capital solutions can create value.

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